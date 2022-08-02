Hustle Launches Broadcast to Complement Leading Person-to-Person Text Messaging Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hustle , the leading person-to-person text messaging platform, today announced the launch of Broadcast , a new texting solution in the Hustle platform that equips businesses and nonprofits with the power to communicate with thousands of people in just one click. With Hustle Broadcast, organizations can now scale their one-to-one conversations by sending one text to unlimited contacts while managing replies with human interaction.



Gartner recently found that SMS open rates are as high as 98% compared to 20% for email, driving marketing and advocacy teams to increasingly adopt text messaging to grab attention and build relationships with their audiences. With over 1 billion text conversations initiated to date on the Hustle platform and deeply rooted experience across nonprofit, higher education, advocacy and household brands, Hustle is bolstering its position as the industry’s widely adopted text campaign platform with this new tool.

“As marketing and advocacy teams expand their text messaging strategies, they need easy-to-use tools that can grow with them,” said Jesse Hassinger, director of product at Hustle. “With Broadcast, Hustle is expanding its best-in-class product to help organizations drive more engaging conversations en masse, whether sending to 100 or 100,000.”

Broadcast users can target an unlimited number of contacts per Broadcast with advanced targeting and segmentation, and can view and reply individually to responses from the Admin inbox. Broadcast delivers texts from a local 10-digit phone number to grab attention with a familiar area code. With a history of working with large, complex organizations, Hustle is fully 10DLC compliant, ensuring optimal message delivery via the Hustle Experience Platform.

“Broadcast is easy to navigate and allows us to expand our reach and prioritize conversational texting based on audience preferences,” said Kathryn Carmody, senior director of annual giving, Development and Alumni Relations at Vanderbilt University .” We look forward to utilizing this feature as it evolves.”

Hustle provides total flexibility with annual allowances instead of monthly limits to accommodate seasonality of outreach or campaigns, with no hidden fees. carrier fees to customers.

To sign up for Hustle Broadcast, visit http://hustle.com/broadcast.

