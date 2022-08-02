POLL: Fetterman Takes Sizable Lead Over Dr. Oz, 52% to 38% Among Likely Voters; 10% Undecided in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate Race

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayor John Fetterman leads Dr. Mehmet Oz 52% to 38% among likely voters in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, according to a new poll from nonpartisan political action committee Center Street PAC (www.centerstreetpac.com). Ten percent of voters remain undecided. However, the poll showed good news for Fetterman across the board, while signaling Dr. Oz could be in trouble.

“If I were a Republican donor, I would think twice about putting significant dollars into this race,” says Center Street Co-Founder Matt O’Brien. “Even showing a huge lead for Fetterman, if anything, this poll understates his advantage. Barring some black swan event, Oz has no chance to win.”

Fetterman’s likability creates a significant advantage. Forty-six percent of Pennsylvania voters have a favorable view of Fetterman, compared to Oz’s mere 26%. By contrast, 53% of voters have an unfavorable view of Oz, compared to Fetterman’s 32%.

"Almost all voters know Oz, but they don’t like him,” says Center Street Chief Analytics Officer Dr. Kurt Jetta. “Oz’s un-favorability levels are staggering among unaffiliated voters and Democrats, and his Favorability among Republicans is barely above neutral.”

In many races with such a large preference gap between candidates, the person trailing suffers from low name recognition and doesn’t inspire strong sentiments from voters. However, awareness isn’t an issue in this race, where 87% of Pennsylvania voters know who Dr. Oz is, while 86% are familiar with Fetterman.

“It’s not just that Pennsylvania voters prefer Fetterman. Despite almost all of them knowing who Dr. Oz is, they don’t like him,” says Center Street Co-Founder Jacob Perry. “With those numbers, it’s hard to see where Oz could pick up votes, particularly against an equally well known opponent with such strong Favorability.”

Center Street has developed an unparalleled data set, led by Dr. Jetta. A 30-year innovator in consumer analytics and former CEO of TABS Analytics, Dr. Jetta applies his consumer analysis developments to political analysis, allowing Center Street to determine and choose a select number of winnable races.

Center Street is a nonpartisan super PAC designed to combat the destructive tribalism threatening democracy by supporting credible candidates, regardless of political party, against extremist challengers and incumbents. Founded by former Republican strategist Jacob Perry and private businessman Matt O’Brien, Center Street advocates for the election of candidates who demonstrate stable and effective governing policies.

