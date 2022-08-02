CURE Pharmaceutical Announces the Appointment of New Board Member

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR) (“CURE”), a proprietary platform technology company, today announced the appointment of Gerald Bagg to its board of directors. This strategic addition adds depth in CPG and advertising and brings the number of board members to five.

“With the increased prominence of CURE’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Sera Labs, Inc., and the efforts we are undertaking to grow existing brands as well as develop and acquire new brands in the wellness and beauty space with innovative technology, we are very excited to add Gerald’s knowledge and experience to the Company,” said CURE CEO Nancy Duitch.

A 45+ year veteran of the advertising industry, Gerald is best known for pioneering the BRAND RESPONSE advertising approach to campaigns. He is the Chairman and a co-founder of Quigley-Simpson & Heppelwhite, Inc., a more than twenty-year-old full-service advertising agency specializing in strategic planning, marketing, media planning and buying, brand building, creative development, and production. Quigley-Simpson clients include some of the largest consumer goods companies with some of the most well-known brands in the world including over 60 brands from Proctor & Gamble ie. Beauty (CoverGirl), Health & Wellbeing (Olay Vitamins and Supplements in conjunction with Pharmavite) J.P. Morgan Chase credit card division, which includes the United MileagePlus Card, Sapphire Card, and International Hotel Group (IHG) Card amongst others. Other clients of the agency include and have included NBCUniversal, Tivity Health, Ball Corporation, Philips, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, VISA and The Hoover Company, to name a few. Prior to establishing Quigley-Simpson, Gerald had an extensive advertising and marketing career beginning in 1976. Gerald’s distinguished career has included senior executive positions with major advertising agencies and retailers.

“I’m very excited to join the board, and roll up my sleeves as I use my many years of advertising experience and brand building background to help the Company develop world class branding and to introduce and evolve the highly innovative products, technology and brands they are developing into the marketplace,” said Gerald Bagg, Chairman and co-founder of Quigley-Simpson & Heppelwhite, Inc.

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients. As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF® cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the United States, China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.

The Sera Labs, Inc. (“Sera Labs”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CURE, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting edge technology. Sera Labs creates high quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™ SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, and health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores and mass retailers. CURE and Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC), via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: Seratopicalrevolution.com, Seratopical.com, Seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Instagram at @seratopical, as well as Twitter and Facebook.

