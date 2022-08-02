Fountainhead Certified as a Most Loved Workplace

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountainhead has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.



“This certification is proof of something I’ve known for a long time,” said Fountainhead Founder and CEO Chris Hurn. “I couldn’t be prouder to have this team of people who love Fountainhead just as much as I do. This honor truly goes to everyone I have the pleasure of working with every day – they’re the real rockstars.”

Fountainhead was certified as a certified Most Loved Workplace® because of its continued commitment to employees, showcased through everything from in-office snacks to company-wide retreats at Disney World. In the past year, its management team listened to employees and implemented a hybrid office, send food delivery cards to replicate in-person traditions and gave away four-figure vacation gift cards to encourage taking well-deserved breaks.

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Fountainhead became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which anonymously surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the Company.

“I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model,” said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, “In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace,” identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

In its original research that created MLW criteria, Backed by BPI, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94% of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95% saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

About Fountainhead

Founded in 2015, Fountainhead is one of 14 U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nationwide, nonbank, direct commercial lending firms specializing in funding commercial real estate projects and providing growth financing for small-to-midsized businesses utilizing SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and low LTV conventional loans. The nonbank lender is the largest SBA-approved nonbank lender in the Southeast, the largest SBA lender based in Florida, and was recently named the fastest growing firm in Orlando. The team at Fountainhead has been involved in financing more than $28 billion in total projects over their careers, making them one of the most experienced teams in commercial lending to owners of small-to-midsized businesses.

