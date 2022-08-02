Hunters to Exhibit at Black Hat 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity company Hunters will be participating in Black Hat 2022 , August 10-11 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas. Attendees will receive an in-depth look at how security teams can move beyond SIEM and enhance their security operations with Hunters SOC Platform and all are invited to join each social event hosted by Hunters at booth #2268.

Attendees are welcome to join the Lunch & Learn session, Supercharging Security Operations – ChargePoint's approach for removing SOC overhead and improving security outcomes, with Rohan Singla, Director of Cybersecurity and Privacy at ChargePoint and Ofer Gayer, VP Product at Hunters. In this session, the experts will explore how security teams are looking beyond traditional tools and instead use modern approaches for data ingestion, retention and automation for threat management for increased SOC effectiveness.

Hunters and ChargePoint’s joint Lunch & Learn session will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm PST at CCMR Palm B.

Hunters will also be showcasing how its SOC platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to incidents that matter across the entire attack surface in two lightning sessions:

Correlating data sources to detect real-world attacks:



The proliferation of security tools, the explosion of data and the increasing sophistication of the threat landscape insist us to detect, investigate and correlate different signals much faster. As a result, this makes effective usage of data from the entire IT ecosystem a critical prerequisite for effective threat detection and response.

Shahar Vaknin, Threat Hunting Expert and Team Axon Leader at Hunters will lead this 15-minute session on Wednesday, August 10 at 3:00 pm PST.

The aftermath of a supply chain attack - the Codecov Attack:

In 2021, the Codecov Google Cloud infrastructure was attacked by an unknown actor who managed to steal Codecov cloud storage keys and find a vulnerability within their docker image, ultimately enabling the theft of sensitive credentials.

These days, organizations cannot avoid using cloud-based services to deploy, develop and maintain their products, resulting in an influx of ways in which threat actors can infiltrate or abuse. So how can you make sure your organization has the right defense mechanisms in place?

Yuval Zacharia, Threat Hunting Expert & Research Team Leader at Hunters will lead this 15-minute session on Thursday, August 11 at 11:30 am PST.

Hunters will host a grab-and-go breakfast each morning of the conference at 7:30 – 9:30 am. To learn more about Hunters events at Black Hat 2022 or to schedule a meeting with someone on the team, click here .

Black Hat is an internationally recognized cybersecurity event series providing the most technical and relevant information security research. Black Hat USA is a two-day main conference and offers a unique hybrid event experience, featuring Briefings, Arsenal, Business Hall and more. Black Hat motivates professionals at all career levels, encourages growth and collaboration among intellects, world-class researchers and leaders in the private and public sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held yearly in the United States, Europe and Asia.

About Hunters

Hunters SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to security incidents across their entire attack surface. We enable vendor-agnostic data ingestion and normalization at a predictable cost. Our built-in detection engineering, data correlation and automatic investigation helps teams overcome volume, complexity and false positives. Hunters mitigates real threats faster and more reliably than SIEMs, ultimately reducing customers' overall security risk. Learn how enterprises like Booking.com, Snowflake, Netgear and Cimpress leverage Hunters’ SOC Platform to empower their security teams at https://www.hunters.ai/ .

Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Stripes , YL Ventures , DTCP , Cisco Investments , Bessemer Venture Partners , U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) , Microsoft’s venture fund M12 , Blumberg Capital , Snowflake , Databricks and Okta .