Purely Inspired® Launches Superfood Greens at Walmart Canada

Oakville, Ontario, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purely Inspired®, a brand that designs high-quality nutrition products at affordable prices to fit all of life’s moments, announced the launch of Superfood Greens in the Canadian market.

With Superfood Greens, Purely Inspired® has designed an affordable, greens powder with a clean ingredient list that packs 39 superfoods and 18 vitamins and minerals into a single scoop. Superfood Greens will be sold at Walmart® Canada and on Amazon.ca starting in July 2022.

Superfood Greens is an easy and convenient option for anyone with a busy or active lifestyle, or simply looking to incorporate more quality nutrition into their day. The formula is made with 94% organic ingredients, is non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and doesn’t contain any artificial sweeteners, flavours, or colours. Every serving of Superfood Greens also contains active probiotics, plus ingredients for metabolism & immune support. At a price that won’t break the bank, it’s a formula to feel good about.

“The nutritional value and benefits of Superfood Greens speak for itself. But it’s really the clean and versatile formula, at an affordable price point that sets it apart from competitors in the category,” says Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences, the maker of the Purely Inspired® brand. “Superfood Greens features an unflavoured formula and unlike other greens products in the marketplace, the taste allows it to mix easily in a glass of water or add an extra nutrition boost to smoothies and recipes.”

For more information on Purely Inspired®, Superfood Greens, which is available exclusively in Canada, and all Purely Inspired® products, visit https://www.purelyinspiredsupplements.ca/, or follow Purely Inspired® on Facebook®, Instagram®, Twitter® and TikTok® for product information, news, updates, special promotions and more.

Product Specs:

39 Superfoods

18 Vitamins & Minerals

Active Probiotics

Supports Metabolism

No artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours

Plus antioxidants vitamins C and E

Immune Support

Made with 94% organic ingredients

Gluten Free/Vegan-Friendly

Non-GMO

About Purely Inspired®

At Purely Inspired®, we know it’s the first steps, the simple wins and the guilty pleasures that bring the most joy. That’s why we design our products to fit all of life’s moments. With delicious ingredients and an affordable price tag, you can reward yourself for a job well done. So, do what makes you feel good, with nutrition you can trust by your side.

From our Organic Plant-based options to our Non-GMO Collagen Program to our Superfoods program, we are proud to be leaders in accessible nutrition, designed to support you on your well-being journey, whether you are well on your way or just beginning. Every Purely Inspired® product contains clean, high-quality ingredients and is offered in a variety of convenient formats to compliment healthy and active lifestyles. Celebrate your commitment to well-being for yourself, your family, and your community by incorporating Purely Inspired® products into your routine. Here’s to well-being for all!

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional supplement company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world.

Due to our commitment to research, development, and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and with offices in New York, New York, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

