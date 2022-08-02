Loyal Source Government Services Awarded Medical Disability Examination Contract by Department of Veteran Affairs

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services , one of the nation’s leading healthcare solutions providers, today announces it has been awarded a contract providing medical disability examinations for veterans by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA).



The total contract value awarded was $6.8B across all four regions of the United States nearly four years ago. A total of $2B has already been awarded. Loyal Source was added to the agreement in June and can perform until September 30, 2028, upon contract completion.

As a Region 4 Prime Contractor, Loyal Source is responsible for providing medical disability evaluations to veterans throughout the western United States. Required by the VA, these examinations are provided for veterans claiming a disability related to their military service.

Loyal Source has supported the VA for many years as a solutions-based company. The company has partnered with leading industry experts and architects to create its advanced technology platform and grow its vast provider network to provide a customer-centric service. Loyal Source deeply cares about this mission, and the addition of this contract allows the company to expand its efforts by providing additional healthcare services to veterans.

Loyal Source will build 20 clinics across the western United States and will provide a network of additional specialists and providers focused on delivering exams with a customer-centric focus. The network will provide facilities to enable these reviews and to facilitate the delivery of critical medical determinations.

“With this contract, Loyal Source will continue to deliver quality support to our veterans by providing expedient and compassionate examinations,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “These veterans have dedicated years of their lives to serving our country, so it is our privilege to guide them through the thorough examination process and provide them with quality care.”

Since its inception, Loyal Source has proudly served military members, veterans, and their families by providing superior medical, counseling and training services focused on improved physical and behavioral health outcomes.

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus on government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .