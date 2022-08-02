Global Digital Diabetes Management Market is expected to grow at a healthy rate of 20% by 2026 - Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions for Diabetes Management

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Description:

Diabetes is a chronic condition that requires constant self-management. Digital diabetes management solutions support people with diabetes who need to adopt either lifestyle interventions or medication adjustments in response to glucose-monitoring data. Digital diabetes management solution includes clinical programs, services, and integrated technology to support peoples' needs across the spectrum of care.

Technological Advancements in Digital Diabetes Management Market Fuels Its Demand

Digital health technology, especially digital and health applications ('apps'), has been developing rapidly to help people manage their diabetes condition. For instance,

In March 2022, Glooko Inc. acquired DIABNEXT to expand its diabetes offerings in France. DIABNEXT’s mobile app complements Glooko’s product portfolio and tracks diabetes data.

acquired DIABNEXT to expand its diabetes offerings in France. DIABNEXT’s mobile app complements Glooko’s product portfolio and tracks diabetes data. In February 2022, Terumo Corporation entered into an agreement with Diabeloop. Under the agreement, both the companies will be integrating therapeutic artificial intelligence to automate the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Growing Awareness Regarding Diabetes Self-Management Solutions Drives the Market Growth

Self-management of diabetes includes diabetes education, healthy eating, physical activity, medication, device usage, monitoring, and using patient-generated data to adjust behavior and medication doses. To increase awareness, several players and governments of various countries are running awareness campaigns/training. For instance,

Diabetes Self-Management Training (DSMT) Certification

Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) services

World Diabetes Day (WDD) is the world's largest diabetes awareness campaign





Role of mHealth in Diabetes Management Boosts the Digital Diabetes Management Market Demand

Diabetes is the most popular chronic clinical condition targeted by mHealth, followed by depression and asthma. Mobile health (mHealth) tools have enhanced diabetes management and prevention and are likely to play an increasing role with the growth of smartphone ownership and medical device innovations. For instance,

In May 2021, F. Hoffmann-la Roche teamed up with Ellerca Health to launch Accu-Chek + 360Care, integrating Roche’s Accu-Chek Guide blood glucose meter, customized home delivery of testing strips, and Ellerca’s self-management digital program, 360Care





Key Market Challenges: Digital Diabetes Management Market

Reimbursement issues in developing countries, high costs associated with the devices, rising concerns regarding data security, and preference for traditional diabetes management over digital diabetes management are some of the key factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

North America Expected to Continue Holding Major Share in the Digital Diabetes Management Market

North America currently holds a major share in the global digital diabetes management market. North America is expected to continue to hold a major share in the coming years due to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the growing adoption of technologically advanced products, in the region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Digital Diabetes Management Market

Some of the key players operating in the global digital diabetes management market are Medtronic Plc, Abbott, F.Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Senseonics, and Insulet Corporation, among others.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Industry Players to Establish Their Foothold in the Digital Diabetes Management Market

Players operating in the digital diabetes management market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner market share. For instance,

In April 2022, Dexcom launch Dexcom ONE Continuous Glucose Monitoring System. The Dexcom ONE system is an easy-to-use real-time CGM (rt-CGM) that more affordable and accessible for people with diabetes in the UK.

launch Dexcom ONE Continuous Glucose Monitoring System. The Dexcom ONE system is an easy-to-use real-time CGM (rt-CGM) that more affordable and accessible for people with diabetes in the UK. In April 2022, Abbott entered into a partnership with CamDiab and Ypsomed. Under the terms of the partnership, the three companies plan to develop and commercialize an integrated automated insulin delivery (AID) system.

Explore Detailed Research Insights on Digital Diabetes Management Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/digital-diabetes-management-market/

About Medi-Tech Insights:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have completed 100+ projects in Digital Health, Healthcare IT, Medical Technology, Medical Devices & Pharma Services.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde

Associate, Medi-Tech Insights

+32 498 86 80 79

info@meditechinsights.com

https://meditechinsights.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/medi-tech-insights/