CGTrader's 3D Modeling Can Help DTC Brands Stand Out on Amazon Marketplace

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the competition for a consumer's time and attention increases, brands are feverishly looking for ways to make their products stand out from a crowded e-commerce marketplace. In a recently published case study, CGTrader dives into its working relationship with supplements retailer Hello100 and how, through 3D, they've supplemented and enhanced Hello100's presence on the Amazon Marketplace.

Recent studies indicate that websites have between 10 and 20 seconds to capture a viewer's attention before they leave the site. Amazon shoppers, to the tune of 88%, cite clear product images as the most important part of the online shopping experience. As it began exploring the utilization of 3D images, Hello100 were seeking to make its products more visually appealing, and through its customer experience, raise the DTC brand's credibility. This proved to be a seamless fit for CGTrader and its 3D modeling and photorealistic product visualization capabilities.

Through the use of its industry-leading platform, CGTrader presented Hello100 with the ability to showcase its products in an appealing and superior way to previously-used imagery. With 3D, consumers have the capability to interact with the product; rotate the image in any direction, and zoom in or out. The platform also enabled Hello100 to render 3D product images and provide consumers with clear visibility of their product labels, which is crucial for brands to meet Amazon's selling regulations, and the ability to quickly update the labels in the future if need be.

The partnership between Hello100 and CGTrader began with CGTrader creating a 3D prototype for Hello100 to explore the system's potential, with the ability to scale up creation of additional models when the time was right. With CGTrader's order-as-you-go platform, Hello100 were able to swiftly create a free account on the CGTrader platform, and place an order for the type of digital asset they needed in a quick and affordable manner. The ease of use enabled Hello100 to provide its customers with superior visuals and shopping experience, elevating its brand perception and engagement in the process.

Moving forward, Hello100 will replace all of its photography with 3D product visuals. The integration of digital visualization will enable Hello100 to increase its brand awareness, and save money in the process as they eliminate the costly photoshoots of the past.

