Amazon Studios Teams Up with Avid Technology to Deliver Advanced Production Editorial in the AWS Cloud

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Technology (Nasdaq: AVID) and Amazon Studios (Nasdaq: AMZN) today announced a three-year agreement to bring cloud-based editorial to Amazon Studios’ expanding slate of more than 300 original movies and series. Creative teams will get the same experience and performance as an on-premises editorial bay—including collaborative workflows with shared storage and end-to-end media management—without the complexity and time required to set up and tear down traditional hardware.



Editors need to access massive sets of media files that have traditionally been stored in the same location as the editing team. In collaboration with Avid, Amazon Studios will untether their editorial process to allow creative work to happen from almost anywhere, and centralize the editorial and content workflows in the cloud. This collaboration will bring Avid’s Emmy-winning Media Composer software tool and Avid NEXIS media storage solutions to editors and other content contributors wherever they are, supporting creative teams that are spread across the globe.

“Amazon Studios is prolific in its sheer output of original series and features that achieve the highest standard of creativity and quality,” said Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer & President of Avid. “By building their creative workflows around a complete set of Avid tools and platforms in the cloud, Amazon Studios is kicking off a new era of productivity and collaboration for their creative teams and contributors. Avid is delighted that our open technologies are being chosen by more customers who are innovating how content is produced in the cloud, on a global scale.”

This collaboration is an important step forward for Amazon Studios’ vision of a globally scalable studio-in-the-cloud platform, which will eventually include Avid’s MediaCentral production platform.

“We are on a journey to provide a best-in-class creative platform for our productions,” explains Ben Stanbury, Worldwide Head of Technology for Amazon Studios. “Studio in the Cloud is our overarching vision for how we provide our creative teams with a cloud-based toolset that they can use wherever they are in the world. Avid is a central component of this vision, so we are thrilled to be starting this new partnership with them.”

By leveraging AWS and its global infrastructure, Amazon Studios will further centralize production assets in the cloud, creating a smoother, more unified production workflow. Production and Post-Production teams will spend less time duplicating and transferring media to critical team members, allowing more time to be spent on high-value creative efforts. Productions will also enjoy the peace of mind that comes from having their content, including camera raw files, protected by automatic processes that distribute data across several AWS Regions.

Avid and Amazon Studios expect to have cloud-based, production-ready solutions by fourth quarter 2022.

About Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios is an award-winning media and entertainment company that produces an expanding slate of bold and innovative Original Movies and Series. Amazon Originals stream on Prime Video, which is available in more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Studios’ critically-acclaimed hits include The Boys, Sound of Metal, The Underground Railroad, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sylvie’s Love, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Uncle Frank, One Night in Miami, Fleabag, and Manchester-by-the-Sea. Additional information about Amazon Studios can be found at press.amazonstudios.com.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

