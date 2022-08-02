Industry Veterans Join Stereotaxis Commercial Leadership Team as Company Advances Robust Innovation Pipeline

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced the significant enhancement of its commercial leadership team with the successful recruitment of two veterans of the medical device, surgical robotics and electrophysiology fields.



Joining Stereotaxis are experienced commercial leaders with relevant and complementary expertise:

Frank Van Hyfte is joining as Vice President of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Mr. Van Hyfte spent over 15 years at Intuitive Surgical, the global leader in robotic surgery, between 2000 and 2016. While at Intuitive Surgical he rose in responsibility from the role of a Clinical Specialist to Director of Direct and Indirect Markets in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. He subsequently served in senior commercial leadership roles at Exact Imaging, EDAP TMS, and eCential Robotics.

Tim Glynn is joining as Vice President, Market Development. Mr. Glynn most recently served as Vice President of Business and Market Development at Acutus Medical, an innovator in the electrophysiology mapping and ablation field. His responsibilities evolved from establishing commercial beachheads in Europe and the United States to managing product marketing, physician relationships and business partnerships. Prior to Acutus Medical, he served in senior marketing roles at Volcano Corporation, a leader in intravascular imaging for coronary and peripheral interventions.

“We see in Stereotaxis the opportunity to build a preeminent robotic surgery company that positively transforms electrophysiology specifically and endovascular surgery more broadly,” said Mr. Van Hyfte and Mr. Glynn in a joint statement. “We join Stereotaxis at a fitting time as it establishes the product ecosystem that can allow for substantial commercial growth. We look forward to working together with the existing Stereotaxis team in building a highly impactful commercial organization.”

The expertise of these new commercial leaders will complement Stereotaxis’ existing commercial leadership: Michael Tropea, Vice President of North America, and Casey Payne, Vice President of Asia Pacific. Mr. Tropea leads Stereotaxis’ commercial teams in North America and has been instrumental in establishing Stereotaxis’ capital sales processes, restarting capital adoption, and managing various marketing and business development initiatives. Mr. Payne leads Stereotaxis’ Asia Pacific and Global Training teams and has been central to the resurgence in commercial adoption in Asia and advancement of Stereotaxis’ strategic collaborations in China.

“Stereotaxis has been energetically advancing a robust innovation pipeline that enables significant adoption of robotics across electrophysiology and endovascular surgery. In preparation for these product launches, we are assembling the right commercial leadership and establishing the commercial foundations for significant growth,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO. “We are excited to welcome Frank and Tim to the Stereotaxis team and look forward to their contributions as leaders in our efforts to pioneer endovascular robotics.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

