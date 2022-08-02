The Global Metaverse in Fashion Market is expected to grow by $ 6.61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.47% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metaverse in Fashion Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309919/?utm_source=GNW

47% during the forecast period. Our report on the metaverse in the fashion market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing number of fashion brands entering the metaverse platform, the rising popularity of virtual tokens and NFTs, and the growing importance of AR and VR.

The metaverse in fashion market analysis includes platform segment and geographic landscape.



The metaverse in the fashion market is segmented as below:

By Platform Segment

• Computer

• Mobile

• Headset



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the highly personalized digital experience as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse in fashion market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of new start-ups and rising market penetration in developing economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on metaverse in the fashion market covers the following areas:

• Metaverse in fashion market sizing

• Metaverse in fashion market forecast

• Metaverse in fashion market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse in fashion market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Active Theory LLC, Adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd, ByteDance Ltd., Gap Inc., Globant SA, Infosys Ltd., Kering SA, Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NetEase Inc., NexTech AR Solutions Corp., Nike Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Also, the metaverse in fashion market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

