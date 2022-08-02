Global Concrete Conditioner Market Envisioned to Generate a Revenue of $783 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 5.5% during the Analysis Period from 2022 to 2030 [280-Pages] | Disclosed by Research Dive

New York, USA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global concrete conditioner market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $783 million and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

As per our analysts, with the increasing demand for polished concrete in the construction of hotel flooring and commercial buildings, the concrete conditioner market is predicted to experience exponential growth throughout the estimated timeframe. Besides, the increasing innovations and advancements in concrete condition products are further expected to fortify the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing renovation and remodeling of non-residential places s predicted to augment the growth of the market over the analysis period. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials may hamper the growth of the market during the estimated timeframe.

Segments of the Concrete Conditioner Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on method, construction type, end-use, and region.

Method: Dry Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The dry sub-segment is projected to generate revenue of $423.3 million during the forecast period. This is mainly because a dry concrete conditioner uses a dust extraction system that protects the employees' operation in the conditioner process from hazardous respirable silica. Moreover, the increasing use of the dry conditioner method for its cost-effectiveness and to get more shine in the finishing look is expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Construction Type: New Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The new sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $396.4 million over the analysis period. The rapid urbanization, increasing investment in the development of smart cities, and the increasing number of new construction projects involving residential projects, office spaces, warehouses, and many more are the major factors predicted to uplift the growth of the concrete conditioner market sub-segment during the forecast period.

End-Use: Non-Residential Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The non-residential sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $403.6 million throughout the analysis timeframe. The increasing use of concrete conditioners for building non-residential projects such as hospitals, commercial complexes, hotels, and many others due to its eco-friendliness is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific region to Have Expansive Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the analysis timeframe. This is mainly due to the increasing residential, commercial, and industrial construction activities in this region. Moreover, the rise in the financial sector, economic stability, and strict government regulations on CO2 and other harmful gases in this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Concrete Conditioner Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the concrete conditioner market. This is mainly due to the lack of supply chain infrastructure, shortage of raw materials and labor because of the stringent restrictions on transportation, and complete lockdown imposed by the government of many nations. Moreover, due to the spontaneous spread of the deadly virus, many ongoing projects were ceased and new projects were postponed. All these factors have declined the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Concrete Conditioner Market

The major players in the concrete conditioner market include

The Sherwin Williams Company Ultra Tech Cement Limited Boral Limited Sika AG Solomon Colors Inc. BASF SE Vexcon Chemicals Inc. 3M The Euclid Chemical Company Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries, Inc.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in November 2021, Sika AG, a Swiss multinational specialty chemical company that supplies to the building sector and motor vehicle industry, announced its acquisition of MBCC Group, the leading supplier of construction chemicals and solutions worldwide. With this acquisition, Sika aimed to expand its product and solution offerings across various nations and bring sustainable transformation to the construction industry by doing combined business with MBCC Group.

Further, the report also presents other vital aspects such as SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

