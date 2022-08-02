The Global Land Surveying Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 3.02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Land Surveying Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309918/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the land surveying equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced applications of drones in land surveying, growing applications in construction surveys, and increasing demand for electronic distance measuring (EDM) devices in land surveying activities.

The land surveying equipment market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The land surveying equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Total stations and theodolites levels

• PAV

• GNSS system

• Pipe lasers

• Others



By End-user

• Construction

• Mining

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of robotic total stations as one of the prime reasons driving the land surveying equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of mergers and acquisitions in the market and the implementation of cloud technology in land surveying equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the land surveying equipment market covers the following areas:

• Land surveying equipment market sizing

• Land surveying equipment market forecast

• Land surveying equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading land surveying equipment market vendors include Beijing UniStrong Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Eos Positioning Systems, Geo Tech Systems Ltd., Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, Hi Target, Hudaco Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samah Aerial Survey Co. Ltd., Satlab Geosolutions AB, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd., South Surveying and Mapping Instruments Co. Ltd., Suzhou Foif Co Ltd., Theis Feinwerktechnik GmbH Zumboltbach, TI Asahi Co. Ltd., Topcon Corp., and Trimble Inc. Also, the land surveying equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

