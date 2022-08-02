The Global Smart Bed Market is expected to grow by $ 1.13 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Bed Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309917/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart bed market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of smart homes, demand for higher levels of comfort from developed areas, and increasing investments in sleep technology.

The smart bed market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The smart bed market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Healthcare

• Residential

• Hospitality



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of technology-driven devices as one of the prime reasons driving the smart bed market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in IoT healthcare applications and rapid growth in the real estate sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart bed market covers the following areas:

• Smart bed market sizing

• Smart bed market forecast

• Smart bed market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart bed market vendors that include Arjo AB, Besco Medical Ltd., Hi Interiors Srl, HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., ReST, SK Furniture and Decoraters, Sleep Number Corp., Stryker Corp., Ultimate Smart Bed, Vista Medical Ltd., Boyd Sleep, CVB Inc., Eight Sleep Inc., Glideaway Sleep Products, Invacare Corp., Personal Comfort, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. Also, the smart bed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309917/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________