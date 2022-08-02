Eaton Partners Acts as Placement Agent for Assured Healthcare Partners Fund II

ROWAYTON, Conn., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as placement agent for Assured Healthcare Partners LLC (“AHP”), a New York-based healthcare services firm focused on creating shared value through active and high influence investments in U.S. healthcare companies. AHP Fund II L.P. (“Fund II”) exceeded its initial cap of $750 million of capital commitments, surpassing its target of $650 million.

Fund II received support from existing investors and several new limited partners, comprising a diverse set of global institutional investors, including pension plans, insurance companies, funds of funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices.

“We continue to appreciate the thoughtful engagement and support from our investors who seek a differentiated, non-commoditized approach to investing in the healthcare markets,” said Jim Pieri, Managing Partner and Founder of AHP. “We believe our collaborative investment process, combined with the domain experience of AHP’s complementary team and exceptional leaders harvested from our network built over many years, makes us well positioned to unlock shared value for investors and companies. We continue to be excited for Fund II’s opportunity set given the value creation and growth prospects we see across the middle market in healthcare services.”

“Assured Healthcare Partners is led by a talented investment team with extensive healthcare expertise,” said Eric Deyle, Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “AHP’s disciplined investment strategy with active value creation was in high demand from institutional investors.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $130 billion for over 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Assured Healthcare Partners

AHP provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP seeks to deploy a high touch, value-add approach to investing in healthcare companies at the intersections of change. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, please visit www.AHPartners.com.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, +1 (212) 271-3749

preisj@stifel.com