Judah VanSyckel Named 2022 Legal Elite by Columbia Business Monthly for Five Categories

LEXINGTON, S.C., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saluda Law is proud to announce that Attorney Judah VanSyckel has been named by Columbia Business Monthly as one of the 2022 Legal Elite for the Healthcare, Corporate Investigations, Criminal - General, Criminal - DUI, and Criminal - White Collar categories. Mr. VanSyckel is thankful to have been recognized by Columbia Business Monthly and other Attorneys for his work in these areas.

A former healthcare fraud prosecutor, Mr. VanSyckel's practice areas include criminal defense, whistleblower matters, and healthcare matters. Mr. VanSyckel's practice areas are primarily focused on litigation matters. Mr. VanSyckel's criminal defense practice includes State and Federal matters. Mr. VanSyckel's whistleblower practice includes False Claims Act/qui tam work, FIRREA/FIAFEA matters, and IRS whistleblower work. In addition to actively litigating cases, Mr. VanSyckel has also assisted businesses with matters involving Medicaid and Medicare payments and overpayments and resolving questions around these issues. Mr. VanSyckel would like to thank his clients for the trust that they have placed in him over the years with their legal needs.

Mr. VanSyckel is admitted in the State Courts of South Carolina, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court. He is also a 2010 graduate of the Charleston School of Law and a 2006 graduate of the Honors College at the University of South Carolina.

Saluda Law, LLC (www.saludalaw.com) is located at 137 E. Butler Street, Lexington, SC 29072. The office can be contacted at 803-939-6927. A satellite office is located at 119-A North Main Street, McCormick, SC 29835. That office number is 864-465-4092. Mr. VanSyckel has reviewed and approved this release.

