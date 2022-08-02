English Finnish

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT – 2 AUGUST 2022 at 16.30

Board of Directors of Efecte Plc has appproved share subscriptions made in directed share issue

On 6 July 2022, Efecte Plc announced that the Board of Directors of the company decided on a directed share issue, in which a total maximum of 111 801 new shares in the company were offered for subscription by the CEO and CTO as well as the largest shareholder of InteliWISE S.A. The directed share issue is connected to the transaction announced on 27 May 2022 whereby Efecte Plc is acquiring all the shares in InteliWISE S.A.



The Board of Directors of the company has today approved the share subscriptions made in the directed share issue. A total of 111 801 new shares in the company were subscribed in the share issue. The subscription period was from 14 July 2022 to 27 July 2022. The subscription price was EUR 11.12 per share equaling to 30-day volume weighted average price of Efecte share before the announcement of the tender offer on 27.5.2022. The total subscription price, approximately EUR 1 243 227.12 million, will be credited in full to the reserve for the company’s invested unrestricted equity. The shares subscribed for in the share issue together represent approximately 1.75% of all shares and votes in Efecte after the share issue.

The new shares subscribed for in the directed share issue will be registered with the Trade Register on or about 17 August 2022 and applied to be admitted for trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Trading in the shares is expected to begin on or about 18 August 2022. After the registration of the new shares, the total number of shares in the company will be 6 378 007. The new shares will carry shareholder rights from the date they are registered with the Trade Register and entered into the book-entry system.

Further inquiries:

Niilo Fredrikson

CEO

+358 50 356 7177

niilo.fredrikson@efecte.com

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

