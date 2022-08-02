The Global Solar Shingles Market is expected to grow by $ 618.91 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Shingles Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309913/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the solar shingles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in the renewable energy sector, a growing focus on aesthetics of roofing materials, and emerging favorable government regulations.

The solar shingles market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The solar shingles market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Silicon photovoltaic

• CIGS thin-film photovoltaic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of zero-energy buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the solar shingles market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in CIGS thin-film photovoltaics and a growing number of acquisitions in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the solar shingles market covers the following areas:

• Solar shingles market sizing

• Solar shingles market forecast

• Solar shingles market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar shingles market vendors that include Agni Solar System Pvt. Ltd., Alternative Energy Store Inc., Anu Solar Power Pvt. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., CertainTeed, E Solar, FlexSol Solutions BV, Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Luma Solar, PV Technical Services Inc., Solarmass Energy Group Ltd., Sunflare, SunPower Corp., SunTegra Solar, Tesla Inc., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., Vikram Solar Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Also, the solar shingles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



