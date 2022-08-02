NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kindred, the community for senior leaders committed to advancing ESG and DEI, has been acquired by a strategic partner. Launching in 2020, Kindred welcomed senior leaders from over 320 organizations.

The acquisition signals a new era of professional development centered around human-first management and navigating today's most relevant topics for business leaders.

"Since its founding, Kindred's mission has been centered on redefining leadership," said Elyssa Byck, co-founder and outgoing CEO of Kindred. "In a world where companies are being asked to rise to meet the demands of stakeholders and shareholders alike, we were presented with an unprecedented opportunity to work with a partner that is just as committed to supporting and investing in leaders to meet this moment."

As Kindred enters this next phase as a company, members will gain more access to real-time support during significant cultural events alongside evergreen support across ESG and DEI. This new partnership signals an investment in more curated ways for members to connect across Kindred, a new and improved Kindred platform, and a refreshed slate of experts and consulting.

The Kindred team will be led by Sarah Madden as General Manager, and Racquel Joseph as Head of Content, supported by Serge Efap and Anish Patel.

About Kindred

Kindred is an executive community of leaders committed to advancing ESG & DEI within their organizations. Kindred provides access to a community of hundreds of leaders, renowned experts across topics ranging from DEI to ESG, and a platform of on-demand resources.

Media Contact

Racquel Joseph

racquel@kindredmembers.com

Related Images











Image 1: Acquisition of Kindred bolsters community offerings









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment