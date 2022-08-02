The Global Edtech Market is expected to grow by $ 133.05 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.79% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edtech Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191393/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the Edtech market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by learners shifting toward eBooks, the emergence of virtual schools, and the increasing number of e-learning enrollments.

The Edtech market analysis includes the sector segment and geographic landscape.



The Edtech market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand for distance learning as one of the prime reasons driving the Edtech market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing inclination toward integrating AR, VR, and AI in smart classrooms and a surge in demand for soft skills and communication-based programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the Edtech market covers the following areas:

• Edtech market sizing

• Edtech market forecast

• Edtech market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Edtech market vendors that include 2U Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Education Inc., Edutech, edX LLC., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UNIVERSO ONLINE SA, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd, and Workday Inc. Also, the Edtech market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191393/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________