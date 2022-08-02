Sungage Financial and Bodhi Join Forces to Support Solar Businesses as They Scale

BOSTON, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sungage Financial , a residential solar finance company that provides homeowners with easy, online access to low-cost financing for solar equipment, and Bodhi , the leading solar customer experience platform, today announced a partnership to support growing solar installation businesses. Through the new partnership, Sungage customers will be able to easily harness Bodhi’s customer experience platform to address common operational challenges, including homeowner communication and follow-on sales. All Sungage customers will be entitled to the first month of Bodhi’s solar customer experience platform for free as well as a 50% discount on Bodhi’s implementation fee.



The new partnership with Bodhi aligns with Sungage’s mission to enable solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses at every stage, from financing to installation and beyond. Today, the majority of solar businesses are unable to offer homeowners a customer experience that matches consumer expectations. In a survey of solar homeowners, Bodhi found that four out of five remembered their installation and commissioning process negatively. As solar adoption is disproportionately driven by referrals , especially among low- to moderate-income households, these negative customer experiences stunt the industry and hurt individual solar installers’ bottom lines.

“We are always on the lookout for tools and technologies which better support our installer network through better consumer experiences,” said Doug Pierce, Director of Sales at Sungage. “Homeowner communications can be both difficult and challenging for growing solar businesses. Bodhi provides a targeted tool to manage these potential pain points and allows our partners to focus on what they do best.”

Bodhi’s solar customer experience platform automates post-sales customer communications for solar businesses. By integrating with solar installers’ existing CRM, monitoring systems, and other operational tools, Bodhi is able to turn a solar business's existing customer data into clear, hyper-personalized customer interactions that keep homeowners informed and engaged. In doing so, the platform allows solar installers to streamline the post-sales experience while driving lifetime value and reducing support costs 50%.

“We’re honored to be partnering with a company like Sungage who shares our commitment of providing incredible customer experiences to homeowners while making solar installers’ lives easier,” said Emmett Miranker, Head of Business Development at Bodhi. “This is really the kind of partnership that just makes sense and benefits everyone in the industry, from solar businesses to the solar customers.”

Interested solar businesses already within the Sungage network should contact Sungage or their Account Manager for more information about how they can begin their first free month of Bodhi, as well as apply their 50% implementation discount.

For solar businesses not yet a part of the Sungage Network, Bodhi and Sungage will be hosting a webinar on August 16th at 12pm CT about how solar businesses can automate communications and improve their customer experience. Interested individuals can register here: https://pages.bodhi.solar/sungage-customer-experience-webinar

About Sungage Financial

Sungage Financial is shaping the residential solar industry by offering reliable and flexible financing solutions at the lowest rates available. Sungage enables solar installers to build strong and resilient businesses while helping families save money and live more sustainably. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Oakland, CA, and Honolulu, HI Sungage currently operates in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.sungagefinancial.com.