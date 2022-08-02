The Global Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 68.52 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05992843/?utm_source=GNW

52 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. Our report on the transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increased demand for power generation, Increasing cross-border grid interconnections, Digitization of the T&D network, and electrification of the transportation sector.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Power cables

• Switchgear

• Transformers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on energy efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the transition to the smart grid and the need for flexible power systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market covers the following areas:

• Transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market sizing

• Transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market forecast

• Transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market vendors include ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., DAIHEN Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, S and C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SPX Corp., TBEA Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Wilson Power Solutions Ltd., and Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd. Also, the transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

