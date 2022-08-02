Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Change in Timing of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results & Conference Call

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A/ADW.B) has announced a change in the timing of issuance of its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to a scheduling conflict with the Board of Directors. Andrew Peller Limited will now issue its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 on:



The morning of August 3, 2022

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Dubkowski, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10.00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659

North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392

Please tell the operator you are calling for the Andrew Peller Limited conference call. The confirmation number for the call is 58371128.

Following the live call a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:

Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT

(905) 643-4131