The Global Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market is expected to grow by $ 542.57 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period

17% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive wheel alignment system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of vehicles globally, improving automotive aftermarket distribution channel and supply chain network, and stringent regulations to control emissions and maximize fuel efficiency.

The automotive wheel alignment system market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive wheel alignment system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• CCD WAS

• 3D WAS

• DIY WAS



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of ADAS-ready wheel alignment systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wheel alignment system market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of wireless automotive wheel alignment systems and growing online purchase of automotive products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive wheel alignment system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive wheel alignment system market sizing

• Automotive wheel alignment system market forecast

• Automotive wheel alignment system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive wheel alignment system market vendors that include Alignment Simple Solutions LLC, Ampro Testing Machines, Atlas Automotive Equipment, CEMB Spa, Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Fori Automation Inc., HAWEKA AG, Hunter Engineering Co., Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Sunrise Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Tecalemit Garage Equipment Co. Ltd., Techfanatics Equipment Ltd., Technomatic Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd., TechnoVector Group, The Cartek Group, and Yantai Autenf Automobile Services Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive wheel alignment system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

