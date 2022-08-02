The Global Rigless Intervention Services Market is expected to grow by $ 783.33 million during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rigless Intervention Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975287/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the rigless intervention services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in oil rig count, increase in E and P activities, and beneficial characteristics of rigless intervention.

The rigless intervention services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The rigless intervention services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• onshore

• offshore



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the advances in 4d seismic survey technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the rigless intervention services market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of supercritical carbon dioxide in fracking and the rise in deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rigless intervention services market covers the following areas:

• Rigless intervention services market sizing

• Rigless intervention services market forecast

• Rigless intervention services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rigless intervention services market vendors that include Acteon Group Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Attollo Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Destini Bhd, EFC Group Ltd., Expro Group Holdings NV, General Electric Co., Gulf Intervention Services DMCC, Halliburton Co., Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Hunting Plc, Keppel Corp., NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Odfjell Technology Ltd., Sapura Energy Bhd, Schlumberger Ltd., Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the rigless intervention services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

