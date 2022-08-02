Global Blood Collection Devices Market is set to witness a decent CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2026 – Growing Adoption of Liquid Biopsy Tests

BRUSSELS,BELGIUM, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Blood collection or removal of blood can be done in many different ways such as arterial sampling, venipuncture, and fingerstick sampling. Blood samples and other biological samples must be collected in order to fully understand, prevent, and cure diseases. Additionally, blood is also collected from the donor by blood donation process which is further separated into different components of blood as per the requirement during transfusion procedures.

New Product Developments to boost Adoption of Blood Collection Devices Market

Continuous development in blood collection devices have enabled to develop efficient products with artificial intelligence (AI), ultrasound-guided 3D reconstruction, ease-to-use at home collection, and large-volume safe blood collection, among others. Some of the new product developments are listed below:

In May 2022, Vitestro launched its advanced autonomous venipuncture blood collection device that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with robotic needle insertion and ultrasound-guided 3D reconstruction, ensuring safe and precise blood collection.

launched its advanced autonomous venipuncture blood collection device that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with robotic needle insertion and ultrasound-guided 3D reconstruction, ensuring safe and precise blood collection. In May 2022, Labcorp launched at-home collection device from Weavr Health, a diagnostics company, through Labcorp OnDemand that measures HbA1c from a small blood sample for diabetes risk testing.

launched at-home collection device from Weavr Health, a diagnostics company, through Labcorp OnDemand that measures HbA1c from a small blood sample for diabetes risk testing. In April 2022, Owen Mumford Ltd launched a portfolio of three venous blood collection devices under its Unistik brand. These three devices, namely, Unistik ShieldLock, Unistik ShieldLock Ultra, and Unistik VacuFlip are designed to draw large volumes of blood safely, minimizing the risk of needlestick injury (NSI).

launched a portfolio of three venous blood collection devices under its Unistik brand. These three devices, namely, Unistik ShieldLock, Unistik ShieldLock Ultra, and Unistik VacuFlip are designed to draw large volumes of blood safely, minimizing the risk of needlestick injury (NSI). In February 2022, Streck launched RNA Complete BCT, a new blood collection tube that maintains draw time cell-free RNA concentration for up to seven days when stored at room temperature providing a convenient method for sample collection, storage, and transport.

Investments and Collaborations to fuel Blood Collection Devices Market Growth

Market players operating in the blood collection devices market are constantly focusing on investments and collaborations for advancements in new blood collection technologies. Such advancements tend to provide competitive edge to manufacturers. Some of the recent developments are listed below-

In May 2022, Becton, Dickinson and Company extended its collaboration with Babson Diagnostics to continue research and development of blood collection devices that are less-invasive, more convenient, and enable self-collection.

extended its collaboration with Babson Diagnostics to continue research and development of blood collection devices that are less-invasive, more convenient, and enable self-collection. In December 2021, Tasso has secured a funding of $100 million to scale-up the production and commercialization of its simplified ‘OnDemand’ blood collection devices. Tasso's OnDemand devices take blood from skin through capillaries using push-button hardware that is attached to the upper arm.

has secured a funding of $100 million to scale-up the production and commercialization of its simplified ‘OnDemand’ blood collection devices. Tasso's OnDemand devices take blood from skin through capillaries using push-button hardware that is attached to the upper arm. In May 2019, Velano Vascular has secured an investment of $10 million from Intermountain Healthcare to fuel the commercialization of its vascular access solutions including a needle-free blood collection device.





Competitive Landscape Analysis: Blood Collection Devices Market

The global blood collection devices market is marked by the presence of key market players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (US); Terumo BCT (US); Haemonetics Corporation (US); Grifols, S.A. (Spain); Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany); and others.

