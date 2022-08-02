B2B Revenue Growth Platform Novel Capital Hires First Chief Credit Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novel Capital , the fintech Revenue Growth Platform that helps B2B businesses accelerate their growth, announced that it has hired a new Chief Credit Officer, Mike Luebbers .



Luebbers is an expert in credit risk management and brings over 20 years of industry experience to Novel Capital. In his new position, he will play a critical role in building out Novel’s growth financing products which allow entrepreneurs to leverage predictable revenue in exchange for on-demand access to non-dilutive capital. With the addition of Luebbers, Novel expects to increase the number and breadth of companies they will be able to finance through innovative solutions and improved risk management.

“Mike’s deep industry knowledge of credit risk management and alternative lending makes him an extremely valuable member of our team, positioning Novel Capital as a leader in revenue-based financing options for B2B founders,” said Carlos Antequera, CEO of Novel Capital. “Mike is a key addition to our leadership team supporting our mission of empowering entrepreneurs on their growth journey.”

Before joining Novel Capital, Luebbers served as Chief Credit Officer at two financial services companies. At Lighter Capital, he oversaw all underwriting and risk management functions for the revenue-based financing company, and during his nine years with Bridge Bank, Mike became Chief Credit Officer and oversaw credit administration for a $2+ billion loan portfolio.

“Joining Novel Capital allows me to define the future of fintech and revenue-based financing,” said Luebbers. “With co-founders well-versed in alternative capital lending and direct experience growing predictable revenue companies, I’m confident we will deliver innovative capital products that give entrepreneurs the breakthrough they need to achieve their next level of success.”

Luebbers joins two other important hires this year, rounding out Novel’s executive team. Earlier this year, Yoav Snir joined as their Chief Partnerships Officer, responsible for building out the partner ecosystem and driving non-linear growth for the organization. Prior to Novel, Snir spent over two decades at Amdocs, rising to their Global Head of Digital Partnerships.

Also in Q2, startup veteran Lynn Morton was added as a VP of Marketing. Her background in B2B tech, marketing strategy, branding, and demand generation will accelerate Novel’s go-to-market strategies. Morton’s most recent role was as VP of Marketing for Traitify, a visual-based personality assessment platform that was acquired by conversational hiring market leader, Paradox, in 2021.

These hires are another sign of momentum for Novel Capital, as the company recently announced a seed extension round and a partnership with GrowthX , helping entrepreneurs increase revenue through a sales bootcamp available via Novel’s platform.

About Novel Capital

Novel Capital ’s fintech revenue growth platform aims to break down the traditional barriers to growth faced by today’s B2B companies. Their digital experience will allow Founders to leverage future predictable revenue for access to non-dilutive capital, unlock data-driven insights, and act upon machine learning-powered strategies that accelerate growth. The Novel platform empowers Entrepreneurs to capitalize on their momentum.

