Advisors Mortgage Group Announces West Atlantic City Branch Opening

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, today announces that its new West Atlantic City, New Jersey, branch has officially opened.

Branch Manager, John Epifanio, states, “Our move over to Advisors has been the best decision we ever made. From the marketing, IT and operations support, to the current technology platform and new technology coming down the pike, they have provided all the tools to set us up for success. I was looking for a mortgage company that has a strong foothold in the Atlantic County market and Advisors has been growing by leaps and bounds here for the past few years.”

According to Marketrac®, a premier online portal providing intelligent, on-demand data and analysis on real estate transactions, Advisors is the top purchase lender on the Jersey Shore. It has made the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list 10 times since 2003 and has been recognized for 10 consecutive years by NJBIZ as one of New Jersey’s best places to work.

“Our recent expansion in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties has been instrumental in helping us reach our goal of becoming the number-one purchase lender on the Jersey Shore. We are excited to have John and his team as part of the Advisors family,” says Sean Clark, vice president of Advisors.

This year the Company is developing and launching a proprietary point-of-sale (POS) application and mobile app. Its loan process email automation is also in full swing, ensuring customers are always well apprised of their current loan status.

Whether purchasing a new home or refinancing your existing home, please visit the branch website https://advisorsmortgage.com/branches/west-atlantic-city-nj/ or call 609-798-0500.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors’ branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

