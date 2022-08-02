Pliops Collaborates with Partners to Break Through Data Scalability Barriers at FMS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #913, Pliops, a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, will be on hand this week at the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) Conference & Expo , to showcase its innovative Extreme Data Processor (XDP).



By reliably accelerating performance in existing and new data centers, the Pliops XDP extends their potential to crunch, store and move data – leveraging existing and new infrastructure. Pliops helps companies get more from their growing data volumes and data center footprint, leading to reduced costs and energy consumption.

There is an immediate need for a new generation of hardware-accelerated data processing and storage management technology to support the current wave of high-capacity NVMe SSDs adoption. Pliops is enabling SSD partners to deliver a no-compromise storage solution for data-intensive applications. The increase in SSD storage capacity means that there is a more significant impact on system availability, performance and data protection. To address this, Pliops XDP eliminates blast radius anxiety.

Highlights include:

Up to 12x higher performance than HW RAID 5

Up to 23x higher performance during rebuilds than HW RAID 5

Up to 5x faster rebuilds than HW RAID 5

Up to 6x more usable capacity for a lower cost per terabyte

Up to 7x longer SSD lifespan makes it possible to use QLC SSDs



“Next-generation, data-rich applications require more compute resources and SSD storage to meet their performance requirements while traditional data center architectures are experiencing CPU and memory bottlenecks,” said Salil Raje, SVP and GM of Data Center and Communications Group, AECG, AMD Inc. “To tackle this issue, Pliops and AMD are collaborating to deliver solutions for ultra-high performance NVMe SSD-based applications, enabling Drive Failure Protection (DFP) to aid in reliability, lower infrastructure costs, and add flexibility to accelerate diverse computational storage workloads.”

At FMS, a number of strategic partners will join Pliops in showcasing solutions with its XDP – including AMD, Samsung, Solidigm, and Western Digital. Visit Pliops and its partners August 2–4 on the show floor of the Santa Clara Convention Center. Additionally, Pliops executives have been tapped for several FMS speaking spots.

Pliops FMS Breakout Sessions and Tutorials

“QLC Value with No Compromise! Extended Performance, Reliability and Drive Life” – Tuesday, August 2 at 8:30 a.m. PDT

Tuesday, August 2 at 8:30 a.m. PDT “Empowering Real-Time Decision Making for Large-Scale Datasets with SSD like Economics” – Tuesday, August 2 at 3:20 p.m. PDT

Tuesday, August 2 at 3:20 p.m. PDT “Overcoming Blast Radius Anxiety: Ultra-Fast Rebuilds and Performance for High-Capacity SSDs” – Wednesday, August 3 at 9:45 a.m. PDT

Wednesday, August 3 at 9:45 a.m. PDT “Transforming Database, Analytics and SDS Through a Hardware-Accelerated Key-Value Store” – Thursday, August 4 at 9:45 a.m. PDT

“The ability to enable IT infrastructure professionals to adopt new high-capacity drives that are optimized for real-world compute and storage workloads is essential,” said Greg Matson, VP Data Center Group Strategic Planning and Product Marketing, Solidigm. “Pliops XDP plus our QLC-based products seamlessly deliver best-in-class performance, reliability and scalability.

“Pliops was founded to massively accelerate performance and dramatically lower infrastructure costs for data centers,” noted Moshe Twitto, Pliops CTO and co-founder. “At FMS, we are showcasing our technology with partners to tackle the challenges of adopting new high-capacity SSDs. Pliops XDP uses breakthrough data shaping technology to multiply the scalability of workloads and data capacity by delivering ultra-high-performance drive fail protection for data-intensive applications.”

For more information, please visit www.pliops.com.

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017 and named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 and 2021, Pliops is well funded by leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

