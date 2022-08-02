The Importance of Transparent Volume Data in Crypto Markets

SINGAPORE, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BitYard is thrilled to announce the exchange listing on Nomics.

BitYard is pleased to announce the exchange listing on crypto asset data company Nomics, which provides real-time crypto market cap rankings, market latest prices, trading volume, charts, and transparent trading volume metrics for top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum(ETH).



Although everyone is accustomed to looking at the current trading volume on the market through the two well-known data providers CoinMarketcap and Coingecko, Nomics provides two interesting metrics that CoinMarketcap and Coingecko don't have: transparent volume and a seven-day price forecast.

Nomics released transparent volume indicators by tracking the data provided by the exchange and defines “transparent exchanges” as exchanges that provide high granularity (trade-level) data with full history. Nomics strictly divides the exchange into 7 grades such as A+, A, A-, B, C, D, F, etc., hoping to reassure users about the transparency of the exchange's transaction data.

In addition, this crypto aggregator also generates seven-day forecast prices by tracking the market volume of cryptocurrency assets across multiple exchanges. It will be of great interest to users in the rapidly changing crypto market and also means that the data provided by the exchange is very important to Nomics.

Exchanges provide trading data, allowing Nomics to generate better-predicted prices, and Nomics also provides transparent trading volume indicators. Users who use the Nomics service at the same time can have a better interpretation and judgment of the data in the market.

To obtain better rankings and make users feel more trustworthy, exchanges will provide more complete transaction data to the markets, and at the same time, Nomics will gain more accurate data to generate seven-day price forecasting services to attract more users to use their platform. Therefore, this creates a cycle that benefits exchanges, Nomics, and users.

Currently, BitYard ranks 111 out of 785 exchanges in terms of transparency and trading volume and continues to move up.

About Nomics

We’re an API-first cryptoasset data company delivering professional-grade market data APIs to institutional crypto investors & exchanges. We offer products & services that allow funds, fintech apps, & exchanges to access clean, normalized & gapless primary source trade & order book data.

About BitYard

BitYard is a one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform with the most professional services. BitYard provides users a trading solution through Spot, Contracts for Differences (CFDs), Inverse perpetual contracts, USDT perpetual contracts, Grid trading, and Copy-trading services.

BitYard： www.bityard.com

