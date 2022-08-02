El Septimo announces its expansion into the world’s luxury lighters and pens market

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, a division of La Maison Younan, which is owned by Younan Company, announced its expansion into the world’s luxury lighters and pens market as part of its expansion into luxury lifestyle products. After showcasing its strength in creating the world’s most expensive masterpiece lighters and pen in July at the PCA show, the company decided to expand its footprint and dominate the mass market through its creative abilities. The company will introduce 10 new luxury lighters and pens, part of its Emperor and Sacred Arts Collections of cigars.

The lighters will have both a soft and jet flame. Each lighter will celebrate the creation of our cigars and what the brand means. The collection of lighters will range from $245 to $1,500 retail apiece. The pen prices will range from $200 to $750 each. Initially, the products will be introduced in 45 countries and to over 2,200 retailers. Both lighters and pens were designed by La Maison Younan’s design agency in Paris, MPA Studio de Creation, which has been involved in designing the new El Septimo accessories and product packaging.

“We wanted to create the world’s most luxurious lighters and we were successful at doing so by creating a collection of masterpieces that captivated the world’s attention in July at the PCA show in Las Vegas. Now we want to introduce more affordable, everyday luxury lighters and pens that will stand out in comparison to the other products available today. These lighters represent a combination of elegance and functionality. We wanted to begin our own tradition in the luxury lighter and pen industry. We took our time to create something special under the El Septimo brand, which is the fastest growing cigar brand in the world. We chase our own ambition and not deadlines. We created lighters and pens that have captured our customers’ souls and desires” - says Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of the company.

Younan continues - “We wanted to showcase El Septimo’s creativity, imagination, and ability to design something special that can be used every day. For me personally, this was a journey of self-expression, to design and create useable works of art, which is the same process we use to design and create our cigars. I was tired of seeing the same old designs in lighters and pens, with simply different names, that have not changed over the course of multiple decades. Lighting a cigar is a special ceremony and soul-searching process, so I wanted to let consumers use a lighter worthy of the occasion… not the typical lighters that we use to light our campfire with. We wanted a product that would surprise our customers, seduce their imagination, and show them that we have reached the pinnacle of our profession.”

About Younan company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Premium Cigar Maker El Septimo Geneva SA, Younan Properties and La Maison Younan . La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

Attachments