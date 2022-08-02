Silver Pines Treatment Center Opens Dedicated Detox Center as Part of Broader Expansion

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading provider of mental health treatment services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Silver Pines Treatment Center in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. Built to meet the increasing demand for evidence-based addiction treatment, the 35-bed residential expansion includes a state-of-the-art 21-bed detox center that will serve several communities in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The dedicated detox wing has been a priority for the region, which has long experienced a lack of provider availability for these services.

The facility's growth is driven by a surge in demand for detoxification, mental health, and addiction services in Pennsylvania and the surrounding regions. According to the most recent data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, on average, nearly 14 Pennsylvanians died of an overdose every day in 2020.

"The expansion of Silver Pines came from the intentional decision to not only address the growing needs of the community but to keep the client care setting personalized and intimate," says Cory Cooper, CEO of Silver Pines and Steps to Recovery. "We are proud to expand evidence-based addiction and mental health services into this community as we continue our trajectory of growth and mission of helping as many individuals as possible find lasting recovery."

"Providing a safe and medically managed space for clients as they go through detoxification of withdrawal symptoms is an important first step in a structured recovery process," said Dr. Matthew Sommons, MD, Medical Director at Silver Pines. "In addition to a 24/7 nurses' station, this expansion has added important components like a fitness center, nutrition education provided by our nutritionist and executive chef, and other important client care setting additions. These are intentionally designed to support individual responsibility, autonomy, and choice as crucial components that help individuals progress within their initial stage of treatment."

"I'm proud of the work that Cory and the Silver Pines team have undertaken to open this important expansion and dedicated detoxification wing in response to the increasing demand and need of the area for these crucial services," said Richard Clark, CEO at Odyssey. "Odyssey is committed to providing the highest quality of care for as many individuals as possible. Cory and the Silver Pines' clinical team have continuously shown their dedication to clinical excellence, and we're excited to see the impact this expansion will have within the communities they serve."

To learn more, visit the Silver Pines Treatment Center website.

——————————-

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 300 total beds.

Media Contact:

Vicki Smith

Chief Marketing Officer

vickis@odysseybh.com

615-864-8145

Related Images











Image 1: Silver Pines Treatment Center









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment