Global Technology Powerhouse Joins Porter as CIO & CTO

MIAMI, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porter is excited to announce that Mark Stocksdale has joined the team as Chief Information and Technology Officer. Mark is a transformative technology leader and strategist who has successfully delivered innovative technology products across a variety of industries, including logistics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality. With over 25 years of experience, Mark will lead all aspects of Porter's product development, leveraging modern cloud architecture and engineering practices.

Mark is a leader that excels at translating business strategies into technology products that deliver business outcomes and customer value. Mark's experience in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Hospitality provides a unique combination of experience, insights, and skills that will help Porter to deliver differentiated experiences that will redefine and simplify the healthcare journey.

Most recently, Mark served as the Chief Enterprise Architect and Vice President, Enterprise Architecture at Marriott International. Mark was responsible for transforming the technology landscape that powered this hospitality organization that serves over 160M members globally. As a change agent, he defined and implemented cloud-based web and mobile architectures and solutions that transformed the digital and on-property customer experience.

Mark also served as the Head of Global Commercial Architecture at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, where he defined the architecture that supported the deployment of a mobile sales platform that increased engagement through the digitization of content and real-time sample compliance.

Mark holds an MBA from the University of Delaware, Lerner School of Business and Economics, and a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. In his spare time, Mark enjoys Kayaking, Skiing, Traveling, and spending time with his family. Mark lives with his wife Jodie in Gaithersburg, Md. and often visits his daughter Samantha (24) who resides locally.

Porter's AI-driven platform connects people with everything they need to manage at home during an illness or injury, thus creating a roadmap for comprehensive home care. At Porter, they believe everyone deserves to live their best life. John Criswell, the Founder & CEO of Porter said "Mark shares our purpose and vision at Porter and with his vast background in technology, innovation, supply chain, Ecommerce, and healthcare, Mark's impact is immeasurable and we're all very excited to have him on the Porter team."

