Spac3 2022 Extends the BIM Construction Workflow with Interactive QA/QC Reporting

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidspac3 has released Spac3 2022, a SaaS solution that delivers interactive and prioritized QA/QC variance reports (VR3) within 12 hours. Spac3 makes it easy to visualize discrepancies between reality capture (point cloud) and design intent on a single platform, helping construction teams understand and fix installation issues before they require expensive rework. Spac3 is a stand-alone cloud-based app that requires no additional tools or training to review reports.



Fast New Features in Spac3 2022

Variance Reports in 12 Hours. Reporting time has been cut in half from 24 hours to 12 hours with this release. Teams can upload a new point cloud at the end of the workday and have the variance reports in hand first thing in the morning for trade meetings on the job site.

Reporting time has been cut in half from 24 hours to 12 hours with this release. Teams can upload a new point cloud at the end of the workday and have the variance reports in hand first thing in the morning for trade meetings on the job site. Performance Improvements. Quickly view, walk through, and take measurements in the 3D variance reports while in a browser. This release delivers crisp resolution with easy zooming and 3D orbital—despite the massive files sizes and real-time calculations to combine point clouds, BIM and variance displays.

Smart New Features in Spac3 2022

Interactive reports. For each variance, users can click between the 2D/3D drawings/BIM and point cloud and simultaneously compare plan to reality in 3D space. Users can make accurate measurements in 3D to better understand problems and determine corrective actions.

For each variance, users can click between the 2D/3D drawings/BIM and point cloud and simultaneously compare plan to reality in 3D space. Users can make accurate measurements in 3D to better understand problems and determine corrective actions. Toggle for transparency. Users can see inside walls, floors, and ceilings by toggling transparency on.

Users can see inside walls, floors, and ceilings by toggling transparency on. Cross-sectioning. BIM and point clouds can be cross sectioned to better understand clashes and alignment.

BIM and point clouds can be cross sectioned to better understand clashes and alignment. Sort by priority and severity. Variance reports are sorted in order of priority and issue severity to aid decision making.

Variance reports are sorted in order of priority and issue severity to aid decision making. PDF versions of reports to use in the field. Variance reports can be distributed via PDF that can be marked up.

Variance reports can be distributed via PDF that can be marked up. Reports for concrete construction and structural deflection. Application-specific reports for concrete construction (floor flatness [F/F], levelness [F/L], and crack monitoring) as well as structural deflection/deviation.

Application-specific reports for concrete construction (floor flatness [F/F], levelness [F/L], and crack monitoring) as well as structural deflection/deviation. BCF format support. BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) exports and imports are supported to make it easy to coordinate and produce RFI’s in other software applications.



“Spac3 2022 enables construction teams to quickly prioritize and fix QA issues in the field through an easy to on-board app,” said Shung Chieh Ph.D., Solidspac3’ CTO. “We’ve removed the complexity and manual ‘heavy lifting’ usually required to analyze discrepancies between BIM and reality capture, and deliver a report that is verified, prioritized, and easy to understand. With our interactive reports, users can simultaneously view BIM models and reality capture point clouds and make accurate measurements in 3D. By toggling the visibility and transparency of floor and wall components, we make it easy to review actual placement of components behind concrete, walls, and floors and see issues. With our new BCF (BIM Collaboration Format) support, Spac3 reports can be imported into other applications for project management and CAD. Built on Autodesk’s Forge platform, Spac3 supports a wide array of CAD formats, including Revit, Navisworks, AutoCAD and IFC (International Foundation Class), as well as support the open, vendor neutral E57 point cloud format. We support point cloud workflows from Leica, Faro, Trimble, Autodesk Recap, and others.”

About Solidspac3

Solidspac3 (www.solidspac3.com) is a privately held construction technology company providing near real time insight into the construction process. Using our cloud-based analytics platform we compare plans (construction drawings or BIM) to reality and inform all stakeholders of any construction execution mistakes. By identifying and addressing these issues as they occur, the project can save up to 10% of the total cost and eliminate delays. Our application enables the construction industry to avoid much of the $500B per year it spends on rework.

