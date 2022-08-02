Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market Size is projected to reach USD 7.11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.28%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Therapeutic contact lenses address ocular and corneal disorders. These lenses protect the cornea from the environment and eyelids. Therapeutic contact lenses mend tissue, preserve vision, and manage discomfort. Therapeutic contact lenses protect the ocular surface against mechanical erosions, especially in people with repetitive corneal erosion syndrome, to induce re-epithelialization and relieve pain. Increasing corneal diseases will enhance the demand for therapeutic contact lenses in the coming year.

Therapeutic lenses address corneal erosions, epithelial abnormalities, bullous keratopathy, and postsurgical conditions such as post-laser vision correction and post-keratoplasty. The use of therapeutic contact lenses to treat eye issues is expected to drive market growth.





Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market: DRIVERS

Therapeutic Contact Lens R&D Increases

Pain relief, corneal healing, sealing & protection, and drug delivery drive the worldwide therapeutic contact lens market. Therapeutic contact lenses replace cumbersome glasses, improving a person's appearance. A frenzy of R&D is boosting the therapeutic contact lens market. Contact lenses with different capacities use different materials.

Seven out of ten North American individuals have trouble driving, and nearly half report stressed eyes from driving under bright lights. Therapeutic contact lenses now serve a much broader demographic. These factors should boost the worldwide therapeutic contact lens market by 2030.

Glaucoma, Myopia, And Other Eye Diseases Are Increasing

As glaucoma increases, so will the demand for therapeutic contact lenses. The WHO expects that glaucoma would affect 95 million people worldwide by 2030, up from 76 million in 2020. China, the UK, and others are developing lenses that monitor eye pressure and cure glaucoma.

As the myopia epidemic spreads and more children develop it, myopia will likely become increasingly common. Children and teens should undergo routine screenings to diagnose and treat refractive errors.





Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Government Initiatives Create Opportunities

Comfortable and effective contact lenses are being used to correct eyesight. Government measures are improving eye care. Several regional governments are raising awareness about eye health . Global government initiatives will boost the demand for improved eye care during the next few years. The U.S. Public Health Service and the CDC are trying to promote awareness about contact lens wearers' activities and risk factors through the Vision Health Initiative.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 7.11 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.28% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030



Key Market Drivers Increase In the Research & Developments for Therapeutic Contact Lenses

The Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma, Myopia and Other Eye Diseases

Regional Overview of Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market.

North America led the therapeutic contact lens market in 2021. North America has the largest market share due to recent breakthroughs in therapeutic contact lenses, the introduction of dynamic soft contact lenses, and the region's flexibility and range of options. Rising popularity of outdoor activities and enhanced healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada are expected to boost the therapeutic contact lens market.

The European region has the second-highest income and is expected to expand by 7 percent annually. A rise in ocular illnesses is expected to boost doctors' use of therapeutic contact lenses.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the projected period. Increased customer purchasing power is expected to drive the therapeutic contact lens market. The growing older population and usage of therapeutic contact lenses in India and China are projected to drive the market.





Key Highlights

The Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market Size was valued at USD 3.78 billion in 2021. The Market projected to grow from USD 4.06 billion in 2022 to USD 7.11 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 3.78 billion in 2021. The Market projected to grow from USD 4.06 billion in 2022 to USD 7.11 billion by 2030, increasing at a during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. By Product, the Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market is segmented into Soft Lens and Rigid Lens. Due to their widespread effectiveness and acceptance rates, soft lenses held the greatest portion of the market.

the Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market is segmented into Soft Lens and Rigid Lens. Due to their widespread effectiveness and acceptance rates, soft lenses held the greatest portion of the market. By Application, the Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market is segmented into Corneal Surgery/Disorders, Post Ocular Surgery, Drug Delivery, and Others. In 2021, the post-corneal surgery segment had a maximum market share.

the Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market is segmented into Corneal Surgery/Disorders, Post Ocular Surgery, Drug Delivery, and Others. In 2021, the post-corneal surgery segment had a maximum market share. By Distribution Channel, the Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market is segmented into Retail, E-Commerce and Others. The market is divided into three categories: retail, e-commerce, and others. With a market share of about 50% in 2021, retail is one of the top segments.

the Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market is segmented into Retail, E-Commerce and Others. The market is divided into three categories: retail, e-commerce, and others. With a market share of about 50% in 2021, retail is one of the top segments. By Region or Geography, the Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The therapeutic contact lens market was dominated by North America.





Major Players in Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market

AccuLens Company Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

SynergEyes Inc.

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

Abbot Medical Optics, Inc

Carl Zeiss AG

CIBA Vision

Novartis International AG

Hoya Corporation

Polylite Sofclear

Contamac

Haohai Biological Technology





Global Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market: Segmentation

BY PRODUCT

Soft Lens Silicon hydrogel Hydrogel Others

Rigid Lens

BY APPLICATION

Corneal Surgery/Disorders

Post Ocular Surgery

Drug Delivery

Others

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Retail

E-commerce

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Recent Developments

June 2022 - Revive™ custom soft contact lenses, a new family of individualised soft contact lenses, have been launched in the United States, according to Bausch + Lomb Corporation, a prominent worldwide eye health firm. Revive™ bespoke soft lenses are created to address the vision demands of more patients, including those with high or unusual prescriptions. They are offered in spherical, toric, multifocal, and multifocal toric variants.

March 2022 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ACUVUE® Theravision™ with ketotifen, according to Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., a global leader in eye health and subsidiary of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Device Companies. The first in a brand-new class of contact lenses, ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen offers contact lens wearers with allergic eye irritation a novel wearing experience.





