ELYSIAN, Jan Zakin Team Up to Launch Inaugural NFT Collection Aimed at Women Over 40

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELYSIAN, a women-centric media platform, is proud to unveil its first collection of NFTs, designed and minted by a collective of female creators, at the Zakin Family Estate.

ELYSIAN's goal is to connect its vibrant community of readers - accomplished, curious, engaged and educated women over 40 who span the globe - with the burgeoning Web3 space, adding diversity to the market while it is still in its infancy.

The collection, featuring 41 unique NFTs in all, is inspired by Jan Zakin, an OB-GYN and co-owner of the Zakin winery. Zakin is an ELYSIAN Inspiring Woman and is on the cover of the magazine's Fall 2022 Travel & Technology issue.

Men under 35 dominate the NFT and cryptocurrency markets. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique digital assets with a continuous record of ownership.

"Women have a dynamic and discerning eye when it comes to art - and the determination and endurance it takes to stay ahead of the curve," said former prosecutor and judge Karen Floyd, ELYSIAN's founder and publisher. "We shatter the glass ceiling that separates us and offer women the opportunity to become significant participants in the Web3 space."

A November 2021 analysis by Art Tactic revealed that women account for only 16 percent of the NFT market, and an abysmal 5 percent of female artists account for all NFT art sales. Of the women who own NFTs, most are under 40.

Zakin, who is in her 60s and remembers being told as a young girl that women had to be nurses or teachers, has a history of taking bold steps. She continues practicing gynecology at the San Francisco Free Clinic, and she also has served on NASA's Institutional Review Board. She and her husband Jon released their first wine in 2016.

"Just as wine becomes better with age, fine art appreciates over time - and I'm proud to be associated with this ELYSIAN collection of digital art," Zakin said. "When you purchase an ELYSIAN NFT, you are getting more than just a unique digital image - which, in and of itself, is a work of art. You are getting an experience, a memory, a story that adds a unique aspect to the work's provenance."

Individual NFTs in the ELYSIAN collection are $1,000, and pre-sales are underway. Select NFT packages range from $5,000 to $10,000, and an exclusive Reserve Tier NFT will be auctioned this weekend at the Zakin Family Estate in Napa Valley. Bidding for the Reserve Tier NFT - which includes a magnum of Zakin Reserve wine etched with an image inspired by ELYSIAN's fall cover, a painting, and more - will begin at $25,000.

Each NFT in this inaugural collection is embellished with a chic circuit board design, bridging the gap between the print and digital worlds.

"When it comes to NFTs and the crypto space, women are like an endangered species," said Jackie Dutton, head of marketing and communications for FYB3R. "The only way the younger generation of women is going to succeed in a male-dominated space is with help and inspiration from women like Karen and Jan who have set the example of forging a path under the same obstacles and odds."

An ELYSIAN NFT doubles as an all-access pass, and some include a gift of Zakin wine, tickets to upcoming events and other perks.

For more information, visit readelysian.com/nft.

Media contact: Jason Spencer

864-596-7501, jason@thepalladiangroup.com

