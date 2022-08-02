YouHodler Gets Regulatory Approval to Operate in Italy

Milan, Italy, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe financial intermediary and FinTech platform YouHodler bolstered its European occupation by obtaining registration and regulatory approval in Italy. Currently, the company has offices in Switzerland and Cyprus and services various countries in Europe and around the world. Now, it will expand its physical presence once again in Italy.

As of 29th July 2022, YouHodler has been officially registered and approved by the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) in Italy as a cryptocurrency service provider. This registration allows YouHodler to offer its wide range of crypto services to Italian clients in compliance with local regulations.

In a statement, YouHodler legal counsel Julian Grech said “we are extremely happy with this registration. It is yet another step in YouHodler’s strategy to extend its presence within Europe. More local licenses and registrations are expected shortly.”

Following the announcement, YouHodler states it will initiate steps towards setting up a physical office space in Milan and recruiting local teammates. This new structure will align with all local operations in accordance with Italian regulations.

Grech added that “we’re pleased to continue servicing our long-time, loyal Italian clients in new and exciting ways. This latest announcement means we can take them to an even higher level, opening new gateways to creative and innovative financial possibilities.”

Interested parties can verify YouHodler’s Italy registration here .

About YouHodler

YouHodler FinTech platform is focused on crypto-backed lending with fiat (USD, EUR, CHF, GBP), crypto (BTC) and stablecoin loans (USDT, USDC, TUSD, PAX, PAXG, DAI, HUSD), crypto/fiat, and crypto/crypto conversions, as well as high-yield generation products (crypto-rewards & staking). The platform supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, REP, and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. User's digital assets are safely guarded with Ledger Vault's advanced custody and Fireblocks security options.

YouHodler is an EU and Swiss-based brand with three main offices in Cyprus, Switzerland, and Italy. To learn more about YouHodler visit youhodler.com.

