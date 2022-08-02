Curacao Partners With FIDM to Provide One Lucky Student With a One-Year Scholarship and Dozens of Students With Tech Product Giveaways

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curacao, the largest Hispanic-serving retailer on the West Coast, is proudly partnering with FIDM, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, to announce a contest for students to design a three-piece handbag collection exclusively for Curacao customers.

More than two dozen selected FIDM students will be tasked with designing a handbag collection that pays homage to Hispanic heritage, combined with a contemporary American twist. The students' designs will include elements of celebration and inclusion prevalent in Hispanic culture, fused with the perspective of the domestically born generation. Students will present their designs to a selection panel of judges who will choose the winner based on design technique, marketability, and best capturing the conceptual guidelines.

The grand prize consists of a one-year scholarship, valued up to $38,000 — and the opportunity to have their handbag designs sold at Curacao stores online and nationwide.

The winner's design and the product development process will be showcased on Curacao and FIDM's joint Instagram account @CuracaoXFIDM. The products will be produced and launch for the retailer's Spring 2023 collection.

In addition to the grand prize, all selected participants are eligible to win a variety of prizes, including three MacBook Pro laptops, three MacBook Air laptops, three iPad Pro tablets, three iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones, six Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones, and six Samsung S9 tablets — altogether valued at $30,000.

"At Curacao, we believe in empowering creativity through education. Supporting young bright minds in our community is one of our Curacao Foundation pillars," said Ariela Nerubay, Curacao's Chief Marketing Officer. "This scholarship opportunity is an expression of the commitment we have for the communities we serve."

"We much prefer leveraging the local infinite talent we have rather than outsourcing it overseas," added Reuven Hayun, Sr. VP for Product Management at Curacao. "We hope that this first-ever collaboration with FIDM will benefit both the students as well as Curacao customers, making it a recurring event."

The selected winner will be announced by the end of September 2022.

About Curacao

Curacao is an Omni channel retailer and lender dedicated to extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate income individuals in need of quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. With Curacao's Price and Interest Beat Guarantees, customers' purchases are price-protected for up to 15 days after purchase and interest rates guaranteed at the lowest qualifying rate. A percentage of every purchase made at Curacao supports the advancement of local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao serves customers online, over the phone, and in-person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California and Nevada. For more information, visit https://icuracao.com, https://icuracao.com/beat and https://icuracao.com/fundacion.

The Curacao Foundation was established in 2001. It is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected and included. The Curacao Foundation supports a broad range of community partner organizations through general operation and program grants. Much of the grant-making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions within a 10-mile radius surrounding each Curacao retail location and in organizations focusing on health/wellbeing, education and immigration. For more information: https://icuracao.com/foundation.

About FIDM

FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising) is a private college located in Downtown Los Angeles. FIDM prepares its students with the knowledge and experience necessary to succeed in their future creative careers. The college's alumni have gone on to work for companies such as Tiffany & Co, Savage x Fenty, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

