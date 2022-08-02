The Gas Engine Market is expected to grow by $ 468.61 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Engine Market in North America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917780/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the gas engine market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for efficient heat and power generation in North America, abundant availability of natural gas in North America, and a reduction in prices of natural gas.

The gas engine market in North America analysis includes the application and end-user segments.



The gas engine market in North America is segmented as below:

By Application

• Power generation

• Co-generation

• Others



By End-user

• Power

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial



This study identifies the shift from conventional coal-fired to gas-fired power plants as one of the prime reasons driving the gas engine market growth in North America during the next few years. Also, an increasing number of product launches and the advent of the dual-fuel engine will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gas engine market in North America covers the following areas:

• Gas engine market sizing

• Gas engine market forecast

• Gas engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gas engine market vendors in North America including Caterpillar Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., China Yuchai International Ltd., Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AG, Fairbanks Morse LLC, HD Hyundai Co.Ltd., IHI Corp., INNIO Jenbacher GmbH and Co. OG, JFE Engineering Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kohler Co., Liebherr International AG, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., R Schmitt Enertec GmbH, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, Westport Fuel Systems Inc., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the gas engine market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

