The Global Cancer Registry Software Market is expected to grow by $ 70.65 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.62% during the forecast period

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the cancer registry software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer cases, the growing number of cancer registries, and increasing partnerships to improve cancer registries.

The cancer registry software market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The cancer registry software market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Stand-alone software

• Integrated software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing clinical research for oncology as one of the prime reasons driving the cancer registry software market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising integration of ai and machine learning and increasing adoption of EHRs for cancer registries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cancer registry software market covers the following areas:

• Cancer registry software market sizing

• Cancer registry software market forecast

• Cancer registry software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cancer registry software market vendors that include CDC, CNET Global Solutions Inc., Conduent Inc., Elekta AB, ERS Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Inspirata Inc., International Association of Cancer Registries, International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements, NeuralFrame Inc., OMH HealthEdge Holdings LLC, Onco Inc., Ordinal Data Inc., Redsson Ltd., and University of Utah Health. Also, the cancer registry software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

