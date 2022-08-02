Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.04 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.79%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest trend in ceramic matrix composites is their use in automobile contexts. CMCs reduce vehicle weight, improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. As environmental regulations become stricter around the world, CMC demand is expected to rise.

CMCs have remarkable mechanical properties and a high strength-to-weight ratio; hence the aerospace sector is demanding them. These materials are running low. They're used in high-speed mechanical components, power transmission lines, rotor blade sleeves for helicopters, and jet engine fans. In order to meet the needs of international trade, European nations have increased Aeroplan production. Future growth in Aeroplan production is expected to increase demand for ceramic matrix composites.





Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: DRIVERS

Lightweight, Fuel-Efficient Cars Are Popular

Global pollution and carbon impact must be eliminated. Governments worldwide are promoting fuel-efficient cars to reduce pollution. Therefore, automakers must lower vehicle weight to improve fuel economy. This will reduce gasoline expenses and carbon emissions. This has spurred research and technology progress. Ceramic matrix composites are needed to improve efficiency, cut fuel costs, minimize pollution, and construct lighter cars.

New technologies have been developed to manufacture ceramic matrix composites with improved properties and increased structural efficiency at reduced weights. This innovation should lower composite production costs and cycle times. This technology can address the growing need for lightweight ceramic matrix composites, growing the market.

Emerging Countries Automobile Growth Is a Driver

High tensile strength and heat tolerance make ceramic matrix composites ideal for vehicle applications. Automakers prefer ceramic matrix composites for engine parts. This increased demand for ceramic matrix composites. Ceramic matrix composites are lightweight, robust, and can withstand high temperatures. Their heat tolerance and ability to perform without cooling minimizes motor cooling air needs.

Ceramic matrix composites are predicted to replace traditional alloys and metal components in vehicle engines. China, India, and Japan are emerging vehicle markets. China's annual vehicle production has risen 3.2%, making it the world's largest car market. Lower tariffs on imported automobiles and auto parts and an increase in vehicle production will raise demand for ceramic matrix composites.





Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

High-Temperature Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ultra-high temperature ceramics (UHTCs) exhibit outstanding erosion resistance at temperatures up to 2000 degrees Celsius. They can't survive thermal damage and shocks. C3HARME aims to produce self-healing UHTCMCs to overcome technological restrictions. Combining CMCs and UHT ceramics will achieve this (UHTCs). The production of new products with high-quality CMCs should be profitable .





Report Scope



Report Metric Details Market Size USD 9.04 Billion by 2030 CAGR 12.79% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product Type (Oxide Reinforced Oxide), Fiber Type (Short Fiber, Continuous Fiber), End-Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Plasan North America, United Composites B.V., Zircar Zirconia, Inc., Precision Castparts Corp., and Pyromeral Systems. The manufacturers of CMCs are incorporating strategies such as collaboration, business expansion, innovation, and acquisition to withstand in the competitive market. Key Market Opportunities Growing Prevalence Of Advanced Materials Industry Helps To Grow Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Share Key Market Drivers Lightweight, Fuel-Efficient Automobiles Are in High Demand

Growth In the Automobile Sector in Emerging Countries Act as A Driver

Regional Overview of Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market.

North America represented more than 45% of global income in 2021. Major aviation businesses' investment in ceramic matrix components for aviation components and government collaborations for updating defense systems are expected to drive CMC demand in North America. These variables should boost North American CMC demand.

The Asia-Pacific region's excessive oil consumption has increased the need of securing energy security by focusing on natural gas. Ceramic matrix composites could play a big role in this industry. Increasing need for fuel-efficient aircraft engines will also drive growth in this industry, reducing overall operational costs.

Latin American countries should benefit from aerospace improvements. The region may become one of the most major aviation production centers in the U.S. Aerospace, automotive, electrical and electronics, and energy and power sectors are projected to boost the market.

Increased foreign investment in Middle East and Africa due to lower production costs will benefit the market. New technologies are expected to help aerospace manufacturing in the region, which will fuel the industry.





Key Highlights

The Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size was valued at USD 3.06 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.45 billion in 2022 to USD 9.04 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

By Product, the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is segmented into Oxide, Silicon Carbide, Carbon and Others. In 2021, the oxides product segment dominated the market, accounting for more than 30% of worldwide sales.

the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is segmented into Oxide, Silicon Carbide, Carbon and Others. In 2021, the oxides product segment dominated the market, accounting for more than 30% of worldwide sales. By Application, the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is segmented into Aerospace, Defense, Energy & Power, Electrical & Electronics and Others. In 2021, the aerospace application category dominated the market.

the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is segmented into Aerospace, Defense, Energy & Power, Electrical & Electronics and Others. In 2021, the aerospace application category dominated the market. By Region or Geography, the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, the North American region dominated the market.





Major Players in Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

3M Company

General Electric Company

Kyocera Corporation

COI Ceramics, Inc.

Coorstek, Inc.

Lancer Systems LP

Ultramet, Inc.

SGL Carbon Company

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Applied Thin Films, Inc.

Rolls-Royce plc

United Technologies

Precision Castparts Corp.

Touchstone Research Laboratory





Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Segmentation

BY PRODUCT

Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Carbon

Others

BY APPLICATION

Aerospace

Defence

Energy & Power

Electrical & Electronics

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Definition Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Oxide Market Size & Forecast Silicon Carbide Market Size & Forecast Applications Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Aerospace Market Size & Forecast Defence Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product By Applications Canada By Product By Applications Mexico By Product By Applications Latin America By Product By Applications Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product By Applications France By Product By Applications U.K. By Product By Applications Italy By Product By Applications Spain By Product By Applications Rest of Europe By Product By Applications Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product By Applications China By Product By Applications Australia By Product By Applications India By Product By Applications South Korea By Product By Applications Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product By Applications Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product By Applications South Africa By Product By Applications Kuwait By Product By Applications Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product By Applications Company Profile 3M Company Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio General Electric Company Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Kyocera Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

April 2022 - Kyocera Corporation plans to develop its largest factory in Japan, expanding production of organic semiconductor packages and crystal device packages. Kagoshima Governor Koichi Shiota, Satsumasendai Mayor Ryoji Tanaka, and Kyocera executives signed on April 20, 2022. Kagoshima's Sendai Plant Campus will begin construction next month.

April 2022 - Ube Industries, Ltd. has just made an announcement on the introduction of a new brand tagline, which is "Transform Tomorrow Today." Along with the transition to a new management structure centred on the chemicals industry and the change of the trade name to UBE Corporation dated on April 1, 2022, the company has also adopted a new slogan to accompany these developments.





