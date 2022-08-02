Marquis Health Consulting Services Rolls Out Holistic Wellness Solutions through Rendever’s VR Platforms for Seniors

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the leading virtual reality platform for seniors, is collaborating with Marquis Health Consulting Services to improve the mental and physical health of seniors in its skilled nursing facilities and senior housing communities throughout the United States Eastern Seaboard. After seeing the impact of the Rendever VR platform first-hand, Marquis collaborated with Rendever to expand the value by integrating RendeverFit™ and being the first to deploy corporate-wide private RendeverLive™ sessions.



After a successful initial deployment last fall, Marquis is now the first to deploy Rendever’s full product suite, including Rendever’s resident engagement platform, RendeverLive™ , and RendeverFit™ . Now Marquis’ seniors can travel the world at a moment’s notice, stay active through interactive VR games and sports, and build quality relationships with other seniors and Marquis staff.

“Marquis has been an incredible partner from the start - every time they hear of an opportunity to enhance the lives of their residents, they’re the first to dive in. We started sharing that we were ready to deliver company-wide live sessions, and less than a week later we had a session scheduled with all of their communities and an Olympic guest,” said Kyle Rand, Rendever CEO and cofounder. “It’s really impactful for a mission-driven company like ours. We’ve been dedicated to expanding our approach and building a suite of platforms that enable true, holistic wellbeing. It’s amazing to see it come together and drive such meaningful impact so quickly.”

Taking care of seniors’ holistic health is extremely important, especially the quality of their social and community structure. Studies have shown that social isolation can be as detrimental as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Aging-in-place can be challenging to navigate, which is why Rendever and Marquis are on a mission to bring joy to seniors' living experiences.

“It was an easy decision to incorporate Rendever into our programs at Marquis. We’ve found various ways to incorporate the platforms beyond the activity calendar. For example, we recently used Rendever’s platforms to augment our virtual summer Olympic Games for our seniors, with a session hosted by former Olympic athlete Andrew Weiss. Everyone enjoyed competitive cycling on RendeverFit™ and trivia on RendeverLive™. VR is powering the future of aging and it’s exciting to be on the forefront of innovation and see its effects on our residents mentally and physically,” said Ricky Pena, Vice President of Life Enrichment & Therapeutic Activities at Marquis Health Consulting Services.

Click here to watch a video on Marquis’ usage of Rendever. For more information on Marquis Health Consulting Services, visit www.mqshealth.com .

Rendever is being used in more than 450 communities worldwide. For more details on Rendever’s offerings, visit www.rendever.com/get-rendever .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar PR for Rendever

etorres@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102