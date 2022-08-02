In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market size worth $ 12.37 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market” By Type (Hardware, Content, Connectivity), By Class (First Class, Business Class, Economy Class), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market size was valued at USD 5.04 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12.37 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030.



Global In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market Overview

Internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone use (where allowed), and email are all available during the flight. In accordance with the class they select, the majority of airlines now provide inflight Wi-Fi to passengers on some flights. Airlines that offer Wi-Fi onboard are currently working to improve, accelerate, and reduce the cost of it. A popular method for providing in-flight entertainment is in-flight Wi-Fi. The expansion of new IFEC equipment aboard aircraft is another factor contributing to the growth of the content market. As a result, there is now more demand for the program.

The recent emergence of numerous Android and proprietary software has provided airlines with a wide range of possibilities. However, since most software is preinstalled on hardware, hardware dependability has a significant impact on software sales. Additionally, the market for in-flight connections is being driven by the increase in in-flight entertainment, which creates a demand for streaming data. The long-term profitability of the airline sector continues to be strongly supported by in-flight entertainment and connectivity services, which almost always bring in money. However, in the next years, the growing trend of offering media content streaming on passengers’ personal devices may be able to overcome the impediment.

Key Players

In June 2021, Thales launched AVANT UP. An in-flight entertainment system that offers features such as 4K HDR displays, in-seat power, and an open operating system. The launch of the product enabled the company to strengthen its position in the global IFEC market.

In May 2021, Viasat, Inc. signed a contract with JetBlue to provide in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for its new Airbus A220-300 and Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft. The contract enabled the company to expand its customer base.

In January 2021, Panasonic Avionics Corporation and IMG extended their agreement, wherein Panasonic Avionics Corporation will continue to stream Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra sports content for its international airline customers. The agreement enabled the company to offer enhanced content to its airline customers.



Key Players

The major players in the market are BAE Systems, Cobham plc., Collins Aerospace, Eutelsat Communications, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Inmarsat plc., Iridium Communications Inc., Panasonic Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market On the basis of Type, Class, and Geography.

In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market, By Type Hardware Content Connectivity



In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market, By Class First Class Business Class Economy Class



In-Flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



