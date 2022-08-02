Wolters Kluwer recognized as one of America’s best employers for new graduates by Forbes

Survey rates organizations on criteria important to new graduates such as diversity efforts and opportunities for advancement

August 2, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, has been recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Employers for New Graduates 2022.” In collaboration with market research firm, Statista, Forbes identified the Best Employers for New Grads based on independent survey results of 20,000 Americans with less than 10 years professional experience, working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

“Bringing the best of Wolters Kluwer to customers, communities and all our key stakeholders requires a highly engaged and talented workforce with continuous opportunities for growth and learning,” says Bill Baker, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Recognition on this list is gratifying as we continue to develop and empower future leaders that help us win as a team.”

According to Forbes, “The list offers a glimpse of what newly minted graduates are prioritizing amid what’s been a historically hot job market.” Respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts, and company image. The final list ranks the 300 employers that received the most recommendations.

The Forbes America’s Best Employers for New Grads 2022 recognition is the latest workplace accolade for Wolters Kluwer. The company was recognized in Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2018-2022, Forbes Global 2000, as a European Diversity Leader by the Financial Times, as Best Practice Leader by European Women on Boards Gender Equality Index, Equileap’s Gender Equality in Europe and in the Dutch Female Board Index.

To explore a career at Wolters Kluwer, please go to Careers@Wolters Kluwer.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).



