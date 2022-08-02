Biomarkers Market to Garner USD 153.34 Million and is growing with a CAGR of 14.90% Forecast by 2029, Share, Size, Trends, Applications, Investment Opportunities and Key Players

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled "Global Biomarkers Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a neat understanding of facts and figures of market research analysis. Furthermore, the superior business report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which make it easier to even take critical business decisions. The market insights gained through this Biomarkers market research analysis report facilitate a more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position a definite brand excellently.

The global Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 43.13 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 153.34 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

Biomarkers are referred to as minimally or non-invasive tools. These are integrated with key imaging and data management technologies. These tools are widely utilized in imaging technology to provide clear imaging of oncology tumors and other problems. Biomarkers reduce the chance of radiation exposure during imaging through MRI scan and CT scan.

Some of the major companies which are dealing in the Biomarkers market are

Enzo Biochem Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Bruker (US)

Epigenomics AG (Germany)

MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC (US)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK)

General Electric Company (US)

Nexus-Dx (US), LifeSign LLC (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Recent Development

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched two cardiac biomarker tests for N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP) and high sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnT-hs) in April’2021. The cardiac biomarkers assist clinicians in diagnosing heart attacks and manage heart failure better.

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) launched first FDA-approved tissue companion diagnostic, therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR Kit in May’2021. The diagnostics will identify the KRAS G12C mutation in NSCLC tumors and expand precision medicine options.

Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in demand for personalized medicine extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, continuous product innovation will further expand the market.

Biomarkers Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Prevalence of Cancer

The increase in the prevalence of cancer across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of biomarkers market.

Funds and Grants

The surge in investments in the form of funds and grants for biomarker research accelerate the market growth.

Diagnostic Biomarker Technology

The inclination from conventional approach of pathophysiology/epidemiology to biomarker studies due to the technological advances further influence the market.

Global Biomarkers Market Scope and Market Size

The biomarkers market is segmented on the basis of type, application, product type, technology and indication. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Safety

Efficacy

Validation

Application

Diagnostics Development

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Disease-Risk Assessment

Others

Product Type

Consumables

Services

Software

Technology

Safety Biomarkers

Efficacy Biomarkers

Validation Biomarkers

Indication

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Others

Strategic Points Covered in Global Biomarkers Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global Biomarkers Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Biomarkers Market

Chapter 3: Biomarkers Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, Biomarkers Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of Biomarkers Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source

