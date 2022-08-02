The Global Air Sports Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 1.18 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731041/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the air sports equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prominence of competitive air sports, the increasing popularity of extreme adventure activities, and multiple health-promoting benefits associated with air sports.

The air sports equipment market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The air sports equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PCR

• Container and harness

• Protective gear

• Others



By Application

• Skydiving

• Paragliding

• BASE jumping

• Bungee jumping



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in technological innovations to enhance product performance as one of the prime reasons driving the air sports equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising number of training programs and courses for different air sports and the growing popularity of helicopter bungee jumping above active volcanoes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the air sports equipment market covers the following areas:

• Air sports equipment market sizing

• Air sports equipment market forecast

• Air sports equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air sports equipment market vendors that include Adrenalin Base, Adrenalin Dreams Inc., Aerodyne Research LLC, Apco Aviation Ltd., APEX BASE, Atair d.o.o., BIRDMAN Ltd., Bonehead Composites, COMPASS AIRSPORTS, Dudek Paragliders s.j., flyneo, GLH Systems Pty Ltd., GoPro Inc., ICARO Paragliders, Intrudair Ltd., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Phoenix Fly d.o.o., SOL SPORTS IND E COM LTDA, SUPAIR SAS, and Velocity Sports Equipment. Also, the air sports equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



