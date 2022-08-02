Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size is projected to reach USD 14.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.27%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrylic acid is polymerized with sodium hydroxide to produce poly-acrylic acid, which is then used to create superabsorbent polymers . It is a substance with a high absorption capacity for liquids. Due to their unique cross-linked structure, superabsorbent polymers are water-swellable but not water-soluble. These polymers can absorb liquids up to one hundred times their own weight. Therefore, it is utilized in products such as diapers/nappies, incontinence items, and others, where high absorption properties are required.





Global Population Growth is Driving the Market

The World Bank Group projects that by 2050, the global population aged 0 to 14 will reach 2,08 billion. On the market for super absorbent polymers, the personal hygiene application holds the largest share. Super absorbent polymers are utilized in baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and sanitary napkins for the application of personal hygiene. Among these, the segment of baby diapers that utilizes the most super absorbent polymers is the largest. In addition, the expanding use of super absorbent polymers in agricultural applications is driving the market.

The Rising Demand for Adult and Baby Diapers Is Driving the Market

The increasing geriatric population and rising awareness of the benefits and convenience of adult incontinence products are driving the increased use of super absorbent polymers. As the prevalence of adult incontinence increases, governments in various nations are collaborating with manufacturers and medical professionals to prioritize the production of incontinence products. Countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia have government programs that encourage the use of adult incontinence products. Moreover, A huge elderly population in countries such as Japan, Italy, Finland, and Greece, among others, drives the market penetration of adult diapers in these nations, thereby accelerating market expansion.

Bio-Based Super Absorbent Polymers Will Bring in New Opportunities

In the current market environment, conventional super absorbent polymers are non-biodegradable and constitute a significant portion of global landfills. Consequently, investments in the development of super absorbent polymers derived from renewable materials are anticipated to open up new market opportunities on a global scale. Alternatives to the petrochemical-based polymers, such as sodium polyacrylate and potassium polyacrylat e , which are currently used in the absorbent core of disposable diapers and other personal hygiene products, are superabsorbent polymers derived from renewable materials. For example, Ecovia Renewables Inc. (US) has awarded research grants in 2017 for the development of biopolymers for diapers.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 14.26 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.27% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Based on the Type, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; China Petrochemical Corporation; Crown Plastics, Inc.; Braskem; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Celanese Corporation; Dotmar Engineering Plastics; Honeywall International, Inc.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Key Market Opportunities Bio-Based Super Absorbent Polymers Will Bring in New Opportunities Key Market Drivers Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Create a Hindrance for The Market





Regional Analysis

With more than 40 percent of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) materials, which will likely dominate the market in the foreseeable future. This dominance is due to the region's increasing demand for personal hygiene products and agricultural products. Greater than fifty percent of the demand for SAPs in this region can be attributed to China. Japan has the second-largest demand for SAPs in the region, with a market share of more than 20 percent. China is among the largest consumers of personal hygiene products worldwide. The demand for personal hygiene products in the country can be attributed to the high number of infants and the rise in disposable income, which leads to an increase in personal and hygiene care expenditures. In recent years, the use of diapers for infants in China has increased at a rapid rate. The country is responsible for more than one-tenth of the global infant population.

Due to the rapid increase in domestic and export demand for various agricultural products , China's agricultural activities are on the rise as well. China's demand for superabsorbent polymers will be boosted by the expansion of other industries, including food packaging and healthcare.

Nippon Shokubai, Sanyo, Mitsubishi Petrochemical Company, and Sumitomo Seika are some of the major players in the superabsorbent polymers market located in Japan. In Asia, Japan is one of the major suppliers of high-quality baby diapers and adult incontinence products. In the coming years, the demand for Superabsorbent Polymers is anticipated to increase at a faster rate in the region as a whole as a result of China and Japan's consistent economic growth. Asia-tremendous Pacific's economic expansion is a significant contributor to the expansion of the global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market.





Key Highlights

The global Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size was valued at USD 8.25 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.77 billion in 2022 to USD 14.26 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030

was valued at USD 8.25 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.77 billion in 2022 to USD 14.26 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030 Factors like the rising global population and increasing demand for adult and baby diapers are driving the market.

the rising global population and increasing demand for adult and baby diapers are driving the market. The super absorbent polymer market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, competitors, and region.

can be segmented on the basis of type, application, competitors, and region. By 2030, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest market share, with North America emerging as the fastest-growing market.





Competitors Analysis

The global superabsorbent polymers market is consolidated, with the top five players accounting for over 75% of the market. The leading companies are

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD,

BASF SE,

Evonik Industries AG,

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd,

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO. LTD.





Segmentation

Based on the type

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide, Copolymers

Others

Based on the applications

Personal Hygiene

Agriculture

Medical

Industrial

Others

Based on the region

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

South America





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Super Absorbent Polymer Market Definition Super Absorbent Polymer Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Super Absorbent Polymer Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Sodium Polyacrylate Market Size & Forecast Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Market Size & Forecast Applications Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Personal Hygiene Market Size & Forecast Agriculture Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Applications Canada By Type By Applications Mexico By Type By Applications Latin America By Type By Applications Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Applications France By Type By Applications U.K. By Type By Applications Italy By Type By Applications Spain By Type By Applications Rest of Europe By Type By Applications Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Applications China By Type By Applications Australia By Type By Applications India By Type By Applications South Korea By Type By Applications Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Applications Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Applications South Africa By Type By Applications Kuwait By Type By Applications Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Applications Company Profile NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO LTD Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio BASF SE Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Evonik Industries AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Recent Developments

In November 2020, Nippon Shokubai, LiveDo Corporation (Japan), and Total Care System (Japan) will have jointly developed a variety of technologies to promote systems that recycle disposable diapers, whose use continues to rise. These three businesses have recently developed new recycling technologies for super absorbent polymers found in used diapers. The technology can be applied to a vast array of super absorbent polymers that are distributed globally.

Nippon Shokubai, LiveDo Corporation (Japan), and Total Care System (Japan) will have jointly developed a variety of technologies to promote systems that recycle disposable diapers, whose use continues to rise. These three businesses have recently developed new recycling technologies for super absorbent polymers found in used diapers. The technology can be applied to a vast array of super absorbent polymers that are distributed globally. BASF invested $30,1 million in a new hygiene business excellence center in March 2021 . By constructing a state-of-the-art Super absorbents Excellence Center at its Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium, BASF will increase its super absorbent polymer business's capacity for innovation.

in a new hygiene business excellence center in . By constructing a state-of-the-art Super absorbents Excellence Center at its Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium, BASF will increase its super absorbent polymer business's capacity for innovation. Nippon Shokubai expanded its superabsorbent polymers production capacity at its Zwijndrecht, Netherlands, facility in October 2018. This new plant has a capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year, allowing the company to meet the growing demand for SAP.





