Sales of Silanes Market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% by the 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silanes market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1.1 Bn by 2032. Inorganic fillers can have their surfaces treated with silane coupling agents. Inorganic fillers and pigments that have been silane-treated are more easily dispensed in sealant systems. By 2032-end, the East Asia sealants market is projected to generate US$ 74.2 Mn in value for the silanes market.



This inorganic compound often serves a dual purpose of preventing chemicals, liquids, and air from passing through the applied section and also as a robust connecting material. It can form strong bonds with glass, composites, metals, ceramics, etc. As a result, these types of sealants are used in many industries such as aerospace, automobiles, and construction. As the tendency to build lightweight structures, aircraft, and durable vehicles increases, sales of silanes will increase in parallel.

Medical professionals also use sealants in their daily processes. Cyanoacrylate adhesives are used to close wounds and tears while increasing patient comfort and reducing scarring. Light or UV-curable adhesives and sealants are commonly used for tooth restoration, owing to which, sales of silanes are expected to increase in the future.

Adhesives and sealants are used in a variety of industries, including construction, packaging, furniture, automobiles, electrical appliances, textiles, and aircraft. Many manufacturers offer various types of products to different end users for specific applications. While industry-wide integration has reduced the number of adhesives and sealants, more than 1,500 companies in the United States alone manufacture different types of adhesive products. Some of these companies manufacture products for their internal use as well. Growth of sealant industry is expected to escalate the growth of the silanes market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for silanes is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Significant development in end-use use industries such as chemicals, automotive, construction, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and others in China has resulted in significant development of the country as a prominent market for silanes.

By product type, sulfide silanes are expected to remain one of the fastest-growing segments and account for 12.1% of the global market volume size.

By application, sealants and tires are anticipated to remain key segments for the consumption of silanes, together accounting for 77.7% market share.

“Growing demand for sealants is expected to propel the consumption of silanes for various end-use industries over the decade,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies involved in the industry include Alcatel Submarine Networks, KCC Corporation, OCI Company Ltd, Dow Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

On January 6, 2021, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. announced an agreement to acquire KCC Corporation’s silicones business – in Korea and the U.K., as well as its sales operations in China, further enhancing Momentive’s global capabilities in advanced silicones and specialized applications.





More Insights Available

In its latest report, Persistence Market Research offers an unbiased analysis of the global silanes market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

