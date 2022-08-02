Smart Healthcare Market Size is projected to reach USD 468 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart healthcare items are the sort of instrument that employs advance technology so that they may supply better therapy to the patients and progress the quality of the living. They give exact data connected to the patients and allow the professionals to treat their patients effectively.

Smart healthcare is defined as the incorporation of digital technology into traditional healthcare delivery systems. This makes conventional healthcare delivery methods smart healthcare. The quality of medical facilities may be improved, and the patient's experience can be improved as well, via the use of smart healthcare.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-healthcare-market/request-sample





IoT (Internet of Things) is gaining popularity

The Internet of Things helps close the informational divide between analogue and digital data sources by enabling real-time patient monitoring. The infrastructure of the internet of things helps improve patient access to services, lessens the operational strain on healthcare facilities , and provides support for the growth of digital ecosystems inside healthcare organisations. In order to deliver treatment that is both timely and of higher quality, healthcare companies are transitioning to linked hospital infrastructure.





Rise in the use of mobile Health and Rise in government attempts to digitise

It is anticipated that factors such as the rapidly escalating usage of mobile health (mHealth) , the rise in government attempts to digitise healthcare, and the prevalence of chronic illnesses will all contribute to the expansion of the worldwide smart healthcare market throughout the forecast period.

Rising technological breakthroughs in the healthcare industry, such as the internet of things, are anticipated to provide profitable opportunities for businesses operating in the worldwide smart healthcare products market. By utilising cutting-edge sensors and computer networking technologies, the revolution brought on by the internet of things has caught up to the growing need for intelligent medical supplies all over the world





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 468.27 Billion by 2030 CAGR 13.4% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, and Region, Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors AirStrip Technologies Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, IBM, Apple Inc., Cisco, GE Healthcare, Samsung Electronics Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions, Key Market Opportunities Rising technological breakthroughs in the healthcare industry, such as the internet of things, are anticipated to provide profitable opportunities for businesses operating in the worldwide smart healthcare products market. Key Market Drivers IoT (Internet of Things) is gaining popularity

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/smart-healthcare-market





Regional Overview of Smart Healthcare Market

North America dominated the smart healthcare market in 2021, with a revenue share of more than 33.0%. This is because of government initiatives that encourage the deployment of digital health and infrastructure that is accessible to those who have a high level of digital literacy. Furthermore, the presence of important market participants, increased awareness about linked healthcare, high internet and smartphone penetration, as well as the use of health-related applications, are just a few of the main drivers driving the smart healthcare industry forward.





Key Highlights

The global market for smart healthcare size was estimated at USD 151 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 171.23 billion in 2022 to $ 840.83 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

was estimated at USD 151 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 171.23 billion in 2022 to $ 840.83 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Use of IoT is increasing rapidly which will help in the growth of the market.

is increasing rapidly which will help in the growth of the market. Increase in the use of mobile health and rise in government attempts to digitise will drive the market.

and rise in government attempts to digitise will drive the market. Based on Product the global smart healthcare market is divided into the following categories: RFID Kanban Systems, RFID Smart Cabinets, Electronic Health Records, Telemedicine, mHealth, Smart Pills, Smart Syringes. Based on product, the mHealth sector led the smart healthcare market in 2021, accounting for over 39.0 percent of revenue.

the global smart healthcare market is divided into the following categories: RFID Kanban Systems, RFID Smart Cabinets, Electronic Health Records, Telemedicine, mHealth, Smart Pills, Smart Syringes. Based on product, the mHealth sector led the smart healthcare market in 2021, accounting for over 39.0 percent of revenue. RFID Kanban System will be the fastest-growing category. Supply chain management, automation, real-time information, and asset monitoring are all major developments that are assisting in RFID adoption.

will be the fastest-growing category. Supply chain management, automation, real-time information, and asset monitoring are all major developments that are assisting in RFID adoption. Telemedicine was the second-fastest-growing area of the smart healthcare industry. Following the current COVID-19 epidemic, healthcare professionals are expected to increase their adoption and use of telemedicine to better communicate with their patients.

North America dominated the smart healthcare market in 2021, with a revenue share of more than 33.0%. This is because of government initiatives that encourage the deployment of digital health and infrastructure that is accessible to those who have a high level of digital literacy.





Get a Free Sample Copy of this report: https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-healthcare-market/request-sample





Competitors in Smart Healthcare Market

AirStrip Technologies Inc,

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions,

IBM,

Apple Inc.,

Cisco,

GE Healthcare,

Samsung Electronics Corporation,

Siemens Medical Solutions,

Pepperl+Fuchs





Segmentation of Smart Healthcare Market

By Product

RFID Kanban Systems

RFID Smart Cabinets

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Telemedicine

mHealth

Smart Pills

Smart Syringes

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE







TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Smart Healthcare Market Definition Smart Healthcare Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Smart Healthcare Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis By Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast RFID Kanban Systems Market Size & Forecast RFID Smart Cabinets Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product Canada By Product Mexico By Product Latin America By Product Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product France By by Product U.K. By Product Italy By Product Spain By Product Rest of Europe By Product Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product China By Product Australia By Product India By Product South Korea By Product Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product South Africa By Product Kuwait By Product Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product Company Profile AirStrip Technologies Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio IBM Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-healthcare-market/toc





Recent developments by Key Players

MSF launched a free telemedicine hotline for COVID-19 patients in India in September 2021 .

. IBM, collaborated with the US Department of Energy and the White House Office of Science and Technology, launched the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium in April 2020 , releasing AI-powered technologies to assist the research and health communities in accelerating the discovery of medical insights and treatments for COVID-19.

, releasing AI-powered technologies to assist the research and health communities in accelerating the discovery of medical insights and treatments for COVID-19. Siemens Healthineers will introduce the Teamplay digital health platform in March 2020. Its goal is to enable healthcare to deliver digital transformation and make clinical and operational solutions more accessible.





News Media

Top 10 Medical Device Companies in the World

Everything That You Need to Know About the Life Sciences Industry in 2020

Top 7 Players in the Global Ventilators Market

How COVID-19 Is Affecting Public Health And Climatic Changes

Precision Cancer Therapy has been Instrumental in the Growing Adoption of PGX Technologies

How AI Is Laying The Foundation In The Discovery Of Drugs?

How COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerated the Global Telemedicine Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Cryotherapy Market : Information by Product (Cryosurgery Devices, Tissue Contact Probes), Application (Surgical Applications, Oncology), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Aromatherapy Diffusers Market : Information by Type (Electric, Non-electric), Product Type (Essential Oil, Carrier Oil), Distribution Channel (B2B), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market : Information By Route of Administration, Drug Type, and Regional Outlook —Forecast Till 2026

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Market : Information by Product (CRT-Defibrillator, CRT-Pacemaker), End-Use (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers), and Region – Forecast till 2030

Home Infusion Therapy Market : Information by Type (Product, Services), Product (Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets), Application (Anti-Infective, Endocrinology), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Oxygen Therapy Devices Market : Information by Product (Oxygen Source Devices), Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), End-User (Home Healthcare), and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com